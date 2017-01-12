Back-to-Back Storms Flood Northern California

A man checks out a flooded motel car park along River Road in Rio Nido, California, on Jan. 11.
A new round of storms brought heavy rains and flooding to Northern California just days after rain and snow storms pounded the region bringing much needed water to drought-stricken California.
A portable toilet is submerged in floodwaters at a vineyard on Jan. 11 in Forestville, California.
Days of storms brought the heaviest rain in a decade to parts of Northern California and Nevada, flooding homes, roads and vineyards.
A resident plays with his dog on a flooded street along River Road in Guerneville, California, on Jan. 11.
Heavy rains caused the Russian River to overflow and flood areas of the towns of Guerneville and Rio Nido.
Cars drive on a flooded street on Jan. 10 in Guerneville, California.
Pedestrians carry umbrellas as they cross an intersection in San Francisco on Jan. 10.
Elizabeth Hamilton, a resident of Sycamore Court Apartments, keeps an eye on floodwaters as she and another resident ask others if they need a lift out of the floodwaters in Guerneville, California, on Jan. 10.
A worker from the Department of Water Resources opens one of the flood gates of the Sacramento Weir on Jan. 10 in West Sacramento, California.
State officials opened the gates for the first time in more than a decade.
Fire department members head out on a rescue mission down flooded Wohler Road on Jan. 9 in Forestville, California.