People pass by the "The Walled Off Hotel" and the Israeli security barrier in the West Bank city of Bethlehem on March 3, 2017.
A Palestinian waiter stands inside the lobby at street artist Banksy's newly opened "hotel." The secretive British street artist opened a hotel next to Israel's controversial separation wall in Bethlehem, his latest artwork in the Palestinian territories. The wall was built by Israel to ward off potential Palestinian attackers.
An employee stands next to a statue in the restaurant area of the "The Walled Off Hotel." Wisam Salsaa, 42, offered a handful of reporters a tour of the hotel. Salsaa said the entire interior was personally overseen by Banksy, to the very last details.
A Banksy wall painting shows an Israeli border policeman and a Palestinian man in a pillow fight in one of the hotel rooms. This room is a highlight, known as "Banksy's Room," where guests sleep in a king-size bed underneath Banksy's artwork.
A still life painting with grated bars is displayed in the "The Walled Off Hotel."
An Israeli security watch tower is seen from one of the rooms. The hotel is awash in the trademark satirical work of the mysterious artist. The whole project took 14 months to complete and was kept under complete secrecy, in accordance with Banksy's request to protect his anonymity.
A wall is decorated with models of drones and a painting of Jesus with a sniper's dot on his forehead.
An employee stands in the bar area of the hotel next to three clocks. Banksy often incorporates rats as one of his satirical stencils.
The hotel also features a presidential suite. It has the markings of a gentleman's club from the English colonial period. The cheapest rooms were available from $30 a night.
The view from one of the rooms shows Israel's controversial separation wall. The barrier, which Palestinians consider to be a land grab that stifles their movement, is heavily decorated by artists and Banksy has previously painted several murals on a walled segment of it.
Visitors take a picture of a Banksy installation.
The artist's drawing and graffiti first appeared on walls in Bristol before spreading to London and then around the world.
The view from the window shows the separation barrier. Banksy's artwork comments on war, child poverty and the environment. Banksy has made previous forays into the Palestinian territories. In one secret visit, he drew a painting of a girl pulled upward by balloons on the barrier facing his current project.
Visitors walk through a room of bunk beds.
A wall is decorated with security cameras and slingshots in the bar area of the "The Walled Off Hotel." Banksy's identity remains a mystery, but his works have fetched as much as $1.8 million at auctions.