Feedback
advertisement
advertisement
News
World
News
gallery

Hello 2017! Sydney, Asia Usher in the New Year

Revelers rung in 2017 in Australia and the Asia-Pacific region with dazzling fireworks displays at midnight.

10 Photos

advertisement
advertisement
1. Palestinian artist Yazed Abu Jarad puts the final touches on a sand sculpture that reads "Welcome 2017", as a man jumps, at a beach in the northern Gaza Strip on Dec. 31, 2016. SUHAIB SALEM / Reuters
2.

Fireworks illuminate the sky above Sydney Harbour with its Opera House and Harbour Bridge, in Sydney, Australia, on Jan. 1 2017.

MICK TSIKAS / EPA
3.

A man takes a photo during the laser installation "Time Drifts Cologne" before New Year celebrations in Cologne, Germany.

WOLFGANG RATTAY / Reuters
advertisement
advertisement
4.

Fireworks illuminate the city's skyline during New Year celebrations in Hong Kong.

Lam Yik Fei / Getty Images
5. Thais pray to celebrate the new year at a temple in Hua Hin, Thailand. ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA / Reuters
6.

Midnight fireworks displayed in Sydney Harbour.

Zak Kaczmarek / Getty Images
advertisement
advertisement
7. Fireworks illuminate the city's skyline during celebrations in Hong Kong. Lam Yik Fei / Getty Images
8.

A Dazzling fireworks display during New Year celebrations in Kuala Lumpur.

MOHD RASFAN / AFP - Getty Images
9.

A woman looks on as she waits for the New Year count-down in Tokyo, Japan.

BEHROUZ MEHRI / AFP - Getty Images
advertisement
advertisement
10.

Revellers watch a fireworks display over Victoria Harbour during New Year's Eve celebrations in Hong Kong, China.

JEROME FAVRE / EPA
Topics World, Photo
First Published
Next Story New Year Begins in Asia With Fireworks, Sydney Pays Tribute to Fallen Icons