Hello 2017! Sydney, Asia Usher in the New Year

Fireworks illuminate the sky above Sydney Harbour with its Opera House and Harbour Bridge, in Sydney, Australia, on Jan. 1 2017.
A man takes a photo during the laser installation "Time Drifts Cologne" before New Year celebrations in Cologne, Germany.
Fireworks illuminate the city's skyline during New Year celebrations in Hong Kong.
Midnight fireworks displayed in Sydney Harbour.
A Dazzling fireworks display during New Year celebrations in Kuala Lumpur.
A woman looks on as she waits for the New Year count-down in Tokyo, Japan.
Revellers watch a fireworks display over Victoria Harbour during New Year's Eve celebrations in Hong Kong, China.