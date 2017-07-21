California Wildfire Threatens Gold Rush-Era Towns

1.

An air tanker drops fire retardant on flames as firefighters continue to battle against the Detwiler fire in Mariposa, California on July 19, 2017.

The Detwiler fire has burned 110 square miles and destroyed 99 structures, 50 of them homes, forcing more than 4,000 people from homes in and around a half-dozen Gold Rush-era communities along the California mountains and foothills west of Yosemite National Park.

Josh Edelson / AFP - Getty Images