California Wildfire Threatens Gold Rush-Era Towns

1.
An air tanker drops fire retardant on flames as firefighters continue to battle against the Detwiler fire in Mariposa, California on July 19, 2017.
The Detwiler fire has burned 110 square miles and destroyed 99 structures, 50 of them homes, forcing more than 4,000 people from homes in and around a half-dozen Gold Rush-era communities along the California mountains and foothills west of Yosemite National Park.
Josh Edelson / AFP - Getty Images
2.
With pink retardant in the foreground, fire blows up on the north side of the Merced River after authorities ordered evacuations on July 18.
Al Golub / Reuters
3.
Evacuees Don and Jodi Roark, who are unsure if their Bear Valley house is still standing, rest outside a Red Cross center for Detwiler fire evacuees in Oakhurst, California, on July 19.
Noah Berger / AP
4.
Smoke rises from a charred hill on July 19.
Stephen Lam / Reuters
5.
The Detwiler fire burns along Highway 49 in Mariposa County on July 18.
Andrew Kuhn / Zuma Press
6.
A firefighter walks near a home as flames from the fast-moving Detwiler fire approach on July 19.
Stephen Lam / Reuters
7.
A firefighter pulls a water hose from an engine as he prepares to defend a structure from the fire on July 19.
Stephen Lam / Reuters
8.
Firefighters watch as flames surround a home in Mariposa on July 19.
Josh Edelson / AFP - Getty Images
9.
A scorched car rests next to a residence leveled by the Detwiler fire on July 19.
Noah Berger / AP
10.
A chimney stands at a burned residence on Yaqui Gulch Road on July 19.
Noah Berger / AP
11.
Melted lawn chairs rest outside a residence leveled by the Detwiler fire on July 19.
Noah Berger / AP
12.
A burned structure stands atop a hill on Yaqui Gulch Road as the wildfire continues to burn near Mariposa on July 19.
Noah Berger / AP
13.
Two firefighters work on a hot spot on July 19.
Stephen Lam / Reuters
14.
A firefighting bulldozer builds a firebreak along State Route 140 as firefighters continue to battle the Detwiler fire on July 19.
Stephen Lam / Reuters
15.
A firefighter works on dousing a burning pole on July 18.
Stephen Lam / Reuters
16.
A firefighter sprays water on the back fire on July 18.
Noah Berger / AP