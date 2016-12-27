Feedback
Carrie Fisher: Actress, Author and 'Princess'

Carrie Fisher, an author and actress, became famous around the world for playing Princess Leia in the "Star Wars" franchise.

Singer Eddie Fisher and actress Debbie Reynolds pose with their baby daughter, born on Oct. 21, 1956. They named her Carrie Francis.

George Rinhart / Corbis via Getty Images
Actor and singer Debbie Reynolds holds her infant daughter, Carrie Fisher, in 1956.

Jack Albin / Getty Images
3. Carrie Fisher poses with an unidentified date at a Thalian Ball in 1970. Fisher's mother, Debbie Reynolds, was active in The Thalians, a mental health charity started by Hollywood stars. Max B. Miller / Getty Images
Carrie Fisher plays Lorna in the 1975 film "Shampoo, her debut role.

Silver Screen Collection / Getty Images
A detail from a 1977 "Star Wars" poster features Princess Leia and Luke Skywalker.

Universal Images Group / Getty Images
From left, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford appear in a scene from "Star Wars," written, directed and produced by Georges Lucas.

In Fisher's eighth book, a collection titled "The Princess Diarist," she revealed her affair with co-star Harrison Ford during the filming of "Star Wars."

Sunset Boulevard / Corbis via Getty Images
Fisher poses as Princess Leia for a "Star Wars" publicity still.

Sunset Boulevard / Corbis via Getty Images
From left, Amy Irving, Carrie Fisher and Teri Garr attend a Thanksgiving party in New York in 1977.

Ron Galella / WireImage
Dan Aykroyd plays Tom Snyder and Carrie Fisher plays Linda Blair in a 1978 "Saturday Night Live" skit. The two were briefly engaged.

NBC / NBC via Getty Images
Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford in a scene from the 1980 film "The Empire Strikes Back."

Sunset Boulevard / Corbis via Getty Images
Carrie Fisher appears in the 1980 film "The Blues Brothers," directed by John Landis.

Sunset Boulevard / Corbis via Getty Images
Princess Leia is held captive by Jabba the Hutt in 1983's "Return of the Jedi."

Sunset Boulevard / Corbis via Getty Images
Paul Simon and Carrie Fisher hold hands in New York City in the early 80s. Fisher and Simon married in 1983 but divorced after nearly a year. They dated on and off for nearly a decade following their divorce.

Images Press / Getty Images
Fisher is interviewed by Jay Leno on "The Tonight Show" in 1997.

NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Fisher appears in a skit on "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon" in 2009.

NBC / NBC via Getty Images
16. From left, Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, and Harrison Ford attend a "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" panel at Comic-Con International in 2015 in San Diego. Richard Shotwell / Invision/AP
Carrie Fisher appears on the Graham Norton Show in London on Dec. 7, 2016.

Ian West - PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images
