Carrie Fisher: Actress, Author and 'Princess'

Singer Eddie Fisher and actress Debbie Reynolds pose with their baby daughter, born on Oct. 21, 1956. They named her Carrie Francis.
Actor and singer Debbie Reynolds holds her infant daughter, Carrie Fisher, in 1956.
Carrie Fisher plays Lorna in the 1975 film "Shampoo, her debut role.
A detail from a 1977 "Star Wars" poster features Princess Leia and Luke Skywalker.
From left, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford appear in a scene from "Star Wars," written, directed and produced by Georges Lucas.
In Fisher's eighth book, a collection titled "The Princess Diarist," she revealed her affair with co-star Harrison Ford during the filming of "Star Wars."
Fisher poses as Princess Leia for a "Star Wars" publicity still.
From left, Amy Irving, Carrie Fisher and Teri Garr attend a Thanksgiving party in New York in 1977.
Dan Aykroyd plays Tom Snyder and Carrie Fisher plays Linda Blair in a 1978 "Saturday Night Live" skit. The two were briefly engaged.
Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford in a scene from the 1980 film "The Empire Strikes Back."
Carrie Fisher appears in the 1980 film "The Blues Brothers," directed by John Landis.
Princess Leia is held captive by Jabba the Hutt in 1983's "Return of the Jedi."
Paul Simon and Carrie Fisher hold hands in New York City in the early 80s. Fisher and Simon married in 1983 but divorced after nearly a year. They dated on and off for nearly a decade following their divorce.
Fisher is interviewed by Jay Leno on "The Tonight Show" in 1997.
Fisher appears in a skit on "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon" in 2009.
Carrie Fisher appears on the Graham Norton Show in London on Dec. 7, 2016.