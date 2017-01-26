Chile Ravaged by Worst Fires in Its History

People sit in a car near burned houses in Santa Olga, Chile, on Jan. 26, 2017.
Flames from one of Chile's worst wildfires completely consumed the town of Santa Olga as the death toll from the blazes since November rose to nine, officials said Thursday.
A woman walks past burned houses in Santa Olga, on Jan. 26.
The flames engulfed the post office, a kindergarten, and about 1,000 homes Thursday in Santa Olga, 220 miles south of the Chilean capital. The body of one person was found under the charred remains of the town, which another 6,000 residents fled unharmed.
Residents comfort each other in Santa Olga on Jan. 26.
The fast-spreading blazes of recent weeks have destroyed about 385,000 acres (160,000 hectares) of forest and now killed nine people. They include a firefighter and two police officers who died Jan. 25.
Residents walk amid the remains in Santa Olga on Jan. 26.
A man rides a quad through a path amid the remains of Santa Olga on Jan. 26.
The ferocity of the wildfires prompted President Michelle Bachelet to ask for international help. "Chile is living the greatest forest disaster in our history," Bachelet said. "But we have the courage and the solidarity to face it."
Two men run away from forest fires in Concepcion, southwestern Chile, on Jan. 25.
A woman covers her mouth as a fire advance in Hualane, a community in Concepcion, on Jan. 25.
Firefighters dig trenches in a effort to stop the advancement of fire in Hualane, Concepcion, on Jan. 25.
A man covers his face with his shirt in Penco, near Concepcion, on Jan. 25.
Nora Villarroel, 59, tries to put out the fire in the remains of her burned house in Valparaiso on Jan. 2.
The fires have been raging in central and southern Chile since November, fanned by strong winds, hot temperatures and a prolonged drought.