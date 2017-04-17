Feedback
Christians Around the World Mark Easter Holiday

From hat parades to Christathon, see how Christians around the world celebrated Easter.

A girl holds a duck while wearing a fanciful hat during the Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival along Fifth Avenue on April 16, 2017 in New York.

Stephanie Keith / Getty Images
People carry a statue as they participate in an Easter Sunday procession through the streets of Tegucigalpa, Honduras on April 16.

Jorge Cabrera / Reuters
Pakistani Christians attend the Easter Sunday service at the Sacred Heart Cathedral Church in Lahore on April 16.

Arif Ali / AFP - Getty Images
An Ethiopian Orthodox priest blesses the faithful during Easter eve prayers at the Medhane Alem church in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on April 15.

Tiksa Negeri / Reuters
Girls react during the Orthodox Easter service at the Church of the Holy Martyr Tatiana next to the Kremlin Wall in Moscow on April 16.

Alexander Zemlianichenko / AP
A priest blesses Easter cakes to mark Orthodox Easter alongside Ukrainian troops on the front line in Luhansk, Ukraine on April 16.

Maksim Levin / Reuters
A priest with the Legio Maria African Mission church carries a candle a part of the Easter vigil mass in Nairobi, Kenya on April 16.

Thomas Mukoya / Reuters
Iraqi Syriac Christian priest Charbel Aesso gives the Eucharist during an Easter service at Saint John's Church (Mar Yohanna) in Qaraqosh, Iraq on April 16.

Carl Court / Getty Images
Chinese Catholic Bishop Zhang Hong, left, pours holy water on the head of a worshiper during a special baptism ceremony at a mass during Easter celebrations at the government sanctioned West Beijing Catholic Church on April 15 in Beijing.

Kevin Frayer / Getty Images
Macedonian orthodox pilgrims light candles from the Holy Fire from Jerusalem during the Orthodox Christian Easter service lead by Archimandrite Partenie in the 10th century monastery of St. John the Baptist near Mavrovo, Macedonia, on April 16.

Georgi Licovski / EPA
Bosnian Catholics participate in an annual egg breaking competition on Easter in Paklarevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina on April 16.

Dado Ruvic / Reuters
Luigi Pertrilli walks out of a public toilet during the Christathon X pub crawl on April 16 in London.

The Christathon pub crawl celebrated its tenth year this year where participants dressed as Jesus and visited pubs on Easter Sunday around the British capital while donating collections to the Save the Children charity.

Chris J Ratcliffe / Getty Images
Sorbian Easter horsemen wait for the start of the Easter procession in Crostwitz, Germany on April 16.

Filip Singer / EPA
A man smokes a carrot as he attends the annual Easter Parade and Easter Bonnet Festival on the Fifth avenue on April 16 in New York.

Kena Betancur / AFP - Getty Images
Nuns of the Missionaries of Charity attend Easter mass at the Roman Catholic Church of San Francesco in Tripoli, Libya on April 16.

Mahmud Turkia / AFP - Getty Images
Boys from a Hungarian folk dance ensemble play a traditional ballgame as part of their performance to visitors during Easter Sunday festivities in Szentendre, Hungary on April 16.

Zsolt Szigetvary / EPA
Pope Francis addresses the crowd prior to delivering his Urbi et Orbi (to the city and to the world) message from the main balcony of St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican on April 16.

On Christianity's most joyful day, Pope Francis lamented the horrors generated by war and hatred, delivering an Easter Sunday message that also decried the "latest vile" attack on civilians in Syria.

L'Osservatore Romano / AP
A woman wearing a white 'mantilla' over her head takes part in a procession on Easter Sunday in Jaen, Andalusia, Spain on April 16.

On Easter Sunday, the women use white mantillas instead of black ones, which are used the previous days of Holy Week, to celebrate the resurrection of Christ.

Jose Manuel Pedrosa / EPA
Greek Orthodox clergymen march during the Easter Sunday procession in Jerusalem's Old City on April 16.

Gali Tibbon / AFP - Getty Images
Christian Ethiopians living in Greece attend the Resurrection Mass at the Ethiopian Coptic church in Athens on April 16.

Panayotis Tzamaros / AFP - Getty Images
Catholics take part in the Procession of Lights a part of the Holy Week celebration in Nahuizalco, El Salvador on April 15.

Jose Cabezas / Reuters
U.S. President Donald Trump and his family watch children roll Easter Eggs at 139th annual White House Easter Egg Roll in Washington on April 17.

Joshua Roberts / Reuters
