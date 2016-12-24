Christmas Eve Marked With Solemn Masses, Silly Santas

China
Faithful from a Catholic church take part in a Christmas Eve parade in Shanghai.
Lebanon
Chloe, a Lebanese Christian teenager dressed as Santa Claus, hands a gift to a Syrian refugee during a gift distribution in Dbayeh, north of Beirut.
Belarus
People dressed as Father Frost and Snow Maidens march along a street during a traditional Christmas parade in Minsk. Most of the Christians in Belarus are Orthodox and will celebrate Christmas on Jan. 7.
Iraq
Christians attend a Christmas Eve service at the Mar Shimoni church in Bartalla, near Mosul, for the first time since its recapture from ISIS in a massive military operation. ISIS seized Bartalla and swathes of other territory north and west of Baghdad in the summer of 2014, leaving Christians with the grim choices of conversion, paying a tax, fleeing or death.
Germany
Thousands of people gather near a Christmas tree for the "Grand Bell Ringing" in Frankfurt. The event is held before major religious holidays and involves 10 inner city church towers ringing their bells for a 30-minute concert.
New York
Santa Claus ice skates in the rain at Rockefeller Center.
Hong Kong
Children hold candles during a service at St. Paul's Cathedral.
Pakistan
A man decorates a tree for Christmas in a Christian neighborhood of Islamabad.
Virginia
Santa Claus water skis with elves on the Potomac River in Alexandria, just down the river from the nation's capital.
India
A child lights candles at the Sacred Heart Cathedral in New Delhi.
Vatican
The Nativity scene, background left, and a Christmas tree adorn St. Peter's Square prior to the start of the Christmas Eve Mass.
Germany
Santa Claus rides a scooter to an annual biker's meeting in Hagen.
