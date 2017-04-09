Church Bombings Rock Palm Sunday in Egypt

1.

A man sits on a bench outside a church after a bomb attack in Tanta, Egypt, April 9, 2017. The attack took place on Palm Sunday, the start of the Holy Week leading up to Easter, when the church was packed with worshipers. It was one of two church blasts in Egypt, the second happening just hours later in Alexandria, that killed 44 people and wounded more than 100.

Nariman El-Mofty / AP