Church Bombings Rock Palm Sunday in Egypt

1.
A man sits on a bench outside a church after a bomb attack in Tanta, Egypt, April 9, 2017. The attack took place on Palm Sunday, the start of the Holy Week leading up to Easter, when the church was packed with worshipers. It was one of two church blasts in Egypt, the second happening just hours later in Alexandria, that killed 44 people and wounded more than 100.
Nariman El-Mofty / AP
2.
A relative of one of the victims reacts after the explosion.
Mohamed Abd El Ghany / Reuters
3.
A man holds a Coptic clergy cloth with blood stains on it at Tanta's Mar Girgis church, about 90km north of Cairo, after the explosion.
Mohamed Hossam / EPA
4.
Coptic priests sit among the damages next to security personnel investigating the scene in Tanta.
Khaled Elfiqi / EPA
5.
Security personnel investigate the scene of the explosion inside Mar Girgis church in Tanta.
Khaled Elfiqi / EPA
6.
Security personnel investigate the scene of the explosion in Tanta.
Khaled Elfiqi / EPA
7.
A palm leaf is stained with blood inside the Mar Girgis church.
Khaled Elfiqi / EPA
8.
People gather in front of the church in Tanta.
Mohamed Hossam / EPA
9.
A victim is seen on a stretcher in Tanta.
Mohamed Abd El Ghany / Reuters
10.
A relative of one of the victims reacts after the explosion.
Mohamed Abd El Ghany / Reuters
11.
Egyptians gather at the church in Tanta.
Mohamed Abd El Ghany / Reuters
12.
Egyptians walk past the place near a church in Alexandria where a bomb blast struck worshipers. The Interior ministry said Coptic Pope Tawadros II was inside the church leading a Palm Sunday service when the suicide bomber was stopped by police outside and blew himself up. A church official said Tawadros had already left the church when the bombing took place.
AFP - Getty Images
13.
People react at the scene after the blast.
AFP - Getty Images
14.
Rescue workers push a stretcher with a victim outside the Saint Mark's Coptic Cathedral in Alexandria.
Khaled Elfiqi / EPA
15.
People react to the scene in Alexandria.
Fawzy Abdel Hamied / Reuters
16.
Two women react outside the Saint Mark's Coptic Cathedral in Alexandria, 250km northwest of Cairo.
Khaled Elfiqi / EPA
17.
An ambulance waits outside the cathedral.
EPA
18.
People react in anger following the Alexandria explosion.
Hazem Gouda / AP
19.
Members of Egypt's special forces take their positions after the attack.
Fawzy Abdel Hamied / Reuters