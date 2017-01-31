1.

On Friday Jan. 27, citing terrorism concerns, President Trump issued an executive order that temporarily restricts entry to the U.S. from seven Muslim-majority countries. .

SYRIA

The United Nations has said 250,000 people have died in the conflict that grew out of protests against the rule of President Bashar al-Assad in 2011. Assad now holds the upper hand in the Syrian war, bolstered by allies Russia and Iran whose military involvement has turned the conflict to his advantage.

Above: A wounded youth is aided following an air strike on a rebel-held neighborhood of Aleppo on Apr. 26, 2016.

Ameer Alhalbi / AFP - Getty Images