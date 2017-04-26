Crabs Invade Cuba’s Bay of Pigs

1.

Cuba's Bay of Pigs has been invaded again, this time not by U.S.-backed anti-Castro forces, but by millions of red, yellow and black land crabs.

Each year, after the first spring rains, the crabs march for days from the surrounding forests to the bay on Cuba's southern coast to spawn in the sea, wreaking havoc along the way.

Above, crabs coming from the surrounding forests gather near the sea to spawn on April 21, 2017 in Playa Giron, Cuba.

Alexandre Meneghini / Reuters