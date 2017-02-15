Crippled Oroville Dam Threatens Gold Rush Town

1.

Oroville lake, the emergency spillway, the damaged main spillway, and the earthen Oroville Dam are seen behind the town of Oroville from the air on Feb. 13, 2017 in Oroville, California.

Almost 200,000 people were ordered to evacuate the northern California town after a hole in the emergency spillway in the Oroville Dam threatened to flood the surrounding area.

The order was reduced to a warning on Tuesday, allowing residents to begin returning — with the caution that the condition of the dam that imperils the area could still change quickly.

Elijah Nouvelage / Getty Images