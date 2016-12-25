From D.C. to Sydney: Christmas Festivities Around the World

1. An athlete dressed as a clown jumps into the Mediterranean sea as he takes part in the Copa Nadal in the Spanish port of Barcelona in Barcelona on Dec. 25, 2016. The Copa Nadal (Christmas Cup) is a traditional swimming competition that takes place in Barcelona every December 25th, where participants swim 200 meters in the open sea in the port of Barcelona. Manu Fernandez / AP

2. Filipino villagers hear mass in front of a church on Christmas Day in the town of Kawit, Cavite province, Philippines on Dec. 25. FRANCIS R. MALASIG / EPA

3. An Iraqi odontology student dressed as Santa Claus distributes gifts to impoverished children outside their shanty home in the Iraqi holy Shiite city of Najaf on Dec. 25. HAIDAR HAMDANI / AFP - Getty Images

4. Anita Monk and her neighbor John Everett dance during a Christmas dinner event for older people at Hammersmith and Fulham Town Hall in London on Dec. 25. Kevin Coombs / Reuters

5. U.S. soldiers enjoy a Christmas dinner at an army base in Karamless town, east of Mosul, Iraq on Dec. 25. PHOTOS: Iraqis Celebrate Christmas Near Mosul After ISIS Pushed Out Ammar Awad / Reuters

6. Runners dressed as Santa Claus take part in the annual Christmas race on the streets of Skopje, Macedonia on Dec. 25. Ognen Teofilovski / Reuters

7. Irish backpacker Genna Woods adjusts the small Christmas tree she planted in the sand as she celebrates Christmas at Sydney's Bondi Beach in Australia, on Dec. 25. David Gray / Reuters

8. Members of the volunteer Water Skiing Christmas Show, including a water skiing Santa Claus with elves, reindeer, the Grinch, and others, water ski on the Potomac River, in Alexandria, Virginia on Dec. 24. PAUL J. RICHARDS / AFP - Getty Images

9. A Pakistani man decorates a tree in a Christian neighborhood of Rawalpindi, Pakistan, to celebrate Christmas on Dec. 25. B.K. Bangash / AP

10. A Christian priest holds a chalice at a prayer session inside a church during Christmas celebrations in Chandigarh, India on Dec. 25. Ajay Verma / Reuters

11. Pope Francis delivers the Urbi et Orbi (Latin for 'to the city and to the world' ) Christmas' day blessing from the main balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican on Dec. 25. Alessandra Tarantino / AP

12. Revolutionary War re-enactors walk along a path before the re-enactment of Gen. George Washington's Christmas Day crossing to New Jersey on Dec. 25, in Washington Crossing, Pa. Mel Evans / AP