Defiant Settlers Resist Eviction From West Bank Outpost

1.

Jewish settlers light tires on fire as Israeli security forces prepared to evict the hardline occupants of the unauthorized Amona settlement, northeast of Ramallah in the West Bank on Feb. 1, 2017.

Amona is the largest of about 100 unauthorized outposts erected in the West Bank without permission but generally tolerated by the Israeli government. Israel's Supreme Court ruled in 2014 that Amona was built on private Palestinian land and must be demolished. It set Feb. 8 as the final date for it to be destroyed.

Jack Guez / AFP - Getty Images