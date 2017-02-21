Despite President’s Day, Protesters Give Trump No Respite

1. Protesters critical of President Donald Trump attend an afternoon rally to show solidarity with a general strike in Washington Square Park on Feb.17, 2017 in New York City. Across the country protests continue in reaction to the policies of the Trump administration. Spencer Platt / Getty Images

2. Activists stage a New Orleans-style funeral procession in Washington Square Park on Feb. 18, 2017, to mourn the death of the U.S. presidency. Timothy A. Clary / AFP - Getty Images

3. The procession came in advance of the Presidents Day holiday. Timothy A. Clary / AFP - Getty Images

4. Members of the scientific community, environmental advocates, and supporters demonstrate on Feb. 19, 2017, in Boston, to call attention to what they say are the increasing threats to science and scientific research under the administration of President Trump. Steven Senne / AP

5. People take part in a rally called 'I Am A Muslim Too' in a show of solidarity with American Muslims at Times Square on Feb.19, 2017 in New York City. A new version of a Trump administration travel ban will not stop green card holders or travelers already on planes from entering the United States, Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly said. Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / Getty Images

6. People carry posters during the rally against President Trump's executive order banning travel from seven Muslim-majority nations, in Times Square, Feb. 19, 2017. Andres Kudacki / AP

7. Overhead view of the protesters marching in Times Square. Timothy A. Clary / AFP - Getty Images

8. Muslim women protest against President Trump on Feb. 19, 2017, in Chicago, Illinois. Joshua Lott / AFP - Getty Images

9. Protesters carry anti-Trump signs during a "Not My President Day" demonstration outside City Hall in Los Angeles, California, on Feb. 20, 2017. Mark Ralston / AFP - Getty Images

10. Anti-Trump protesters march towards the White House during the "Not My President's Day" rally in Washington, D.C., on Feb.20, 2017. Yuri Gripas / Reuters

11. People hold signs at a rally in New York, Feb. 20, 2017. Demonstrators unhappy with President Donald Trump's policies are attending a "Not My Presidents Day" rally on Central Park West near a Trump hotel. Seth Wenig / AP