Displaced Families Find Homes in War-torn Afghanistan

Children of families displaced by the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria - Khorasan (ISIS-K) play at their current home on July 14, 2017, in Surkh Rod District, Afghanistan.

The families moved ten months ago from the Pachir wa Agam District when ISIS took control of their town. Military operations by Afghan and United States forces are currently underway to remove ISIS fighters from Nangarhar Province in Eastern Afghanistan.

Andrew Renneisen / Getty Images