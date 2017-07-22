Displaced Families Find Homes in War-torn Afghanistan

1.
Children of families displaced by the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria - Khorasan (ISIS-K) play at their current home on July 14, 2017, in Surkh Rod District, Afghanistan.
The families moved ten months ago from the Pachir wa Agam District when ISIS took control of their town. Military operations by Afghan and United States forces are currently underway to remove ISIS fighters from Nangarhar Province in Eastern Afghanistan.
Andrew Renneisen / Getty Images
2.
Children of families displaced by ISIS play at their current home on July 14 in Surkh Rod District.
Andrew Renneisen / Getty Images
3.
Women bake naan at their current home on July 14 in Surkh Rod District. The woman in the center of the photograph lost her husband after ISIS fighters discovered he was a cook for the government.
Andrew Renneisen / Getty Images
4.
A boy watches sheep in the Momand Valley on July 16 in Achin District, Afghanistan.
The area is where the United States dropped the GBU-43 bomb, nicknamed the "Mother of All Bombs" on ISIS fighters and tunnels and caves used by the terror group in the country’s Nangarhar province. The bomb was dropped from an aircraft.
Andrew Renneisen / Getty Images
5.
A soldier with the Afghan National Army (ANA) stands in a truck at an outpost just outside the Momand Valley on July 16.
Andrew Renneisen / Getty Images
6.
The jawbone of an ISIS fighter killed by the GBU-43 bomb lays in the Momand Valley on July 16.
Andrew Renneisen / Getty Images
7.
Soldiers with the Afghan National Army (ANA) stand at an outpost in the Momand Valley on July 16. The building was previously used as a jail by ISIS and was taken by Afghan Commandos nine days prior.
Andrew Renneisen / Getty Images
8.
Mir Jamar, a father of 9, watches his family inside the remains of an old Soviet hotel where they have been living for the past two years on July 15 in Rodat District. Jamar moved his family after ISIS fighters arrived to their village in the Momand Valley where active fighting is taking place.
Andrew Renneisen / Getty Images
9.
Children play inside the Soviet hotel where they have been living for the past two years on July 15.
Andrew Renneisen / Getty Images
10.
Men bathe in a river in the Momand Valley on July 16.
Andrew Renneisen / Getty Images
11.
A cook for Afghan Commandos prays at a base camp three kilometers from the front line in the Momand Valley on July 16.
Andrew Renneisen / Getty Images
13.
Men restock a pharmacy which had been closed for two years on July 15 in Shadal Bazaar.
Andrew Renneisen / Getty Images
14.
A man sells tomatoes on July 15 in Shadal Bazaar.
Andrew Renneisen / Getty Images
15.
A boy walks through buildings damaged from fighting on July 15 in Shadal Bazaar
Andrew Renneisen / Getty Images
16.
A man has his haircut in a barber shop on July 15 in Shadal Bazaar.
Andrew Renneisen / Getty Images
17.
Children play with a wheel barrow on July 15 in Shadal Bazaar.
Andrew Renneisen / Getty Images
18.
Children hide their faces from a storm outside their current home on July 14 in Surkh Rod District.
Andrew Renneisen / Getty Images