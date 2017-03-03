Iraqis Stream Out of Mosul as Battle Against ISIS Intensifies

1.

Displaced Iraqis flee Mosul as Iraqi forces battle ISIS militants to recapture the west of the city on Feb. 28, 2017.

More than a week into the offensive on the militants' last urban bastion in Iraq, thousands of inhabitants have slipped out of the city, trekking through stony desert. Iraqi forces captured the eastern side of Mosul in January after 100 days of fighting and launched their attack on the districts that lie west of the Tigris river on Feb. 19.

Aris Messinis / AFP - Getty Images