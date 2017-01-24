Reality TV to U.S. President: Donald Trump’s Road to the White House

1.

Donald Trump attends a launch ceremony with New York City Mayor Ed Koch, center, and New York Governor Hugh Carey pointing to an artist rendering for the Grand Hyatt hotel on June 28, 1978.

One of Donald Trump's first big projects: Armed with guaranteed loans from his father and generous tax abatements, Trump transformed the defunct Commodore Hotel into a glimmering Grand Hyatt adjoining Grand Central Station that opened in 1980.

Fred Trump built his real estate business by dangling dreams of luxury living to the middle class and used tax breaks and subsidies to make his projects profitable, a strategy his son has embraced as well.

Donald Trump worked with his father even before he completed college and in no time leapfrogged his dad in the arts of both deal-making and self-promotion.

AP