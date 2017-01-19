Iranian firefighters work to extinguish fire of the Plasco building in central Tehran, Iran, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017.
The high-rise iconic building engulfed by a fire collapsed as scores of firefighters battled the blaze killing 30.
Smoke rises from the building as it collapses after several hours of a severe fire.
Reuters reported that Tehran Mayor Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf was quoted by a state-run TV outlet that "about 25 firefighters are trapped inside and rescue teams are trying to get them out."
Reuters also cited state TV as saying at least 75 people, including 45 firefighters, had been injured.
Iranian firefighters condole one of their colleagues as he watches the building collapse.
Several firefighters were trapped in the upper floors.
Iranian firefighters work at the scene of the collapsed building, looking for survivors. It remains unclear how the fire began but Reuters cited Iran's Tasnim News Agency's reports that it started on the ninth floor.
Firefighters stand at attention as dusts fills the air after the collapse.
State television said 200 firefighters had been called to the scene and that 38 had already been injured battling the blaze before it fell.
Firefighters react at the site of a collapsed building.
A view of the Plasco building after it collapsed.
Rescue workers help an injured man.