Families Mourn Victims of Istanbul Attacks

1. People carry the coffin of Yunus Gormek, 23, one of the victims of the Reina night club attack, during his funeral ceremony on Jan. 2, 2017 in Istanbul. At least 39 people were killed and nearly 70 injured in the mass shooting that took place in front of and inside a popular Istanbul nightclub in the first hours of New Year's Day. The victims included citizens of Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Iraq, France, Tunisia, India, Morocco, Jordan, Kuwait, Canada, Israel, Syria, Belgium, Germany and Russia. Among them was a police officer and a security guard employed to keep revelers safe, a tour guide escorting visitors during a night on the town and young adults who had traveled to Turkey for the holidays. Bulent Kilic / AFP - Getty Images

2. Sisters of Lebanese victim Elias Wardini, who was killed in the gun attack on a nightclub in Istanbul, mourn during his funeral in Church of Our Lady in Beirut, Lebanon on Jan. 3, 2017. Nabil Mounzer / EPA

3. Friends and relatives mourn during the funeral of Lian Nasser, an 18-year-old Arab Israeli woman, who was one of the victims of an attack on a night club in Istanbul on New Year's Eve, during her funeral ceremony on Jan. 3, 2017 in the Arab Israeli city of Tira, north of Tel Aviv. Jack Guez / AFP - Getty Images

4. Family members and friends pray at the grave of Layan Nasser, an 18-year-old Israeli Arab woman, during her funeral in the town of Tira, north east of Tel Aviv on Jan. 3, 2017. Jim Hollander / EPA

5. People pray next to the coffin of Mohamed Elhot, one of the victims of the Reina night club attack, during his funeral ceremony on Jan. 3, 2017 in Istanbul. Yasin Akgul / AFP - Getty Images

6. A relative of Yunus Gormek, who was killed in the gun attack on the Reina night club in Istanbul on Jan. 1, mourns near by his coffin during a funeral in Istanbul, Turkey on Jan. 2, 2017. Deniz Toprak / EPA

7. Women mourn during the funeral of Israeli woman, Leanne Nasser, who was killed in an Istanbul nightclub attack, in a cemetery at the Israeli town of Tira, Israel on Jan. 3, 2017. Ronen Zvulun / Reuters

10. Mourners pray during the funeral of Yunus Gormek, 23, one of the victims of the attack at a nightclub on New Year's Day, in Istanbul on Jan. 2, 2017. Emrah Gurel / AP

11. Relatives of security member Fatih Cakmak, 35, who died in the Reina night club attack, mourn during the funeral ceremony on Jan. 2, 2017 in Istanbul. Bulent Kilic / AFP - Getty Images