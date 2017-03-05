Families Stopped At U.S.-Canada Crossing

1.
An RCMP officer checks the documents of two women from Sudan after they illegally crossed the Canada-US border near Hemmingford, Quebec, Feb. 26, 2017.
Most of the hundreds of people streaming over the U.S. border into Canada in recent weeks are asylum-seekers, coming from Syria, Yemen, Turkey or Sudan, according to the United Nations' refugee point man in the country.
Geoff Robins / AFP - Getty
2.
The two women became emotional while being detained.
Geoff Robins / AFP - Getty
3.
An RCMP officer speaks with the women.
Geoff Robins / AFP - Getty
4.
A meandering fence loosely marks the U.S.-Canada border near Hemmingford, Quebec, Feb. 28.
Geoff Robins / AFP - Getty
5.
The Canadian-U.S. border near Hemmingford, Quebec, is seen on Feb. 26.
Geoff Robins / AFP - Getty
6.
A gate blocks access to Meridian Road leading to Champlain, New York from the Canadian side of the Canada-U.S. border, Feb. 27.
Geoff Robins / AFP - Getty
7.
A family of four from Pakistan walk down Roxham Road in Champlain, New York, towards the U.S.-Canada border, Feb. 28.
Geoff Robins / AFP - Getty
8.
A family of four from Pakistan prepares to cross the border.
Geoff Robins / AFP - Getty
9.
The mother of this family from Pakistan speaks with officers.
Geoff Robins / AFP - Getty
10.
An officer adjusts the hood of a little girl, part of the family of four from Pakistan.
Geoff Robins / AFP - Getty
11.
The family is led away by RCMP officers after they illegally crossed the U.S.-Canada border, Feb. 28.
Geoff Robins / AFP - Getty
12.
RCMP officers look on as an extended family of seven people from Turkey illegally cross the border just before dawn on Feb. 28.
Geoff Robins / AFP - Getty
13.
RCMP take members of an extended family of seven people from Turkey into custody after they illegally crossed the U.S.-Canada border just before dawn on Feb. 28.
Geoff Robins / AFP - Getty
14.
A family from Colombia is arrested by the RCMP after illegally crossing the border.
Geoff Robins / AFP - Getty
15.
The father is arrested, Feb. 28.
Geoff Robins / AFP - Getty
16.
An officer handcuffs a man from Syria after he and his family illegally crossed the U.S.-Canada border, Feb. 27.
Geoff Robins / AFP - Getty
17.
An officer searches the 18 year-old Syrian woman.
Geoff Robins / AFP - Getty
18.
The man hugs his daughter while being detained.
Geoff Robins / AFP - Getty
19.
An RCMP officer reads the family from Syria their rights after they were arrested for illegally crossing the border near Hemmingford, Quebec, Feb. 28.
Geoff Robins / AFP - Getty