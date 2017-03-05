Families Stopped At U.S.-Canada Crossing

1. An RCMP officer checks the documents of two women from Sudan after they illegally crossed the Canada-US border near Hemmingford, Quebec, Feb. 26, 2017. Most of the hundreds of people streaming over the U.S. border into Canada in recent weeks are asylum-seekers, coming from Syria, Yemen, Turkey or Sudan, according to the United Nations' refugee point man in the country. Geoff Robins / AFP - Getty

2. The two women became emotional while being detained. Geoff Robins / AFP - Getty

3. An RCMP officer speaks with the women. Geoff Robins / AFP - Getty

4. A meandering fence loosely marks the U.S.-Canada border near Hemmingford, Quebec, Feb. 28. Geoff Robins / AFP - Getty

5. The Canadian-U.S. border near Hemmingford, Quebec, is seen on Feb. 26. Geoff Robins / AFP - Getty

6. A gate blocks access to Meridian Road leading to Champlain, New York from the Canadian side of the Canada-U.S. border, Feb. 27. Geoff Robins / AFP - Getty

7. A family of four from Pakistan walk down Roxham Road in Champlain, New York, towards the U.S.-Canada border, Feb. 28. Geoff Robins / AFP - Getty

8. A family of four from Pakistan prepares to cross the border. Geoff Robins / AFP - Getty

9. The mother of this family from Pakistan speaks with officers. Geoff Robins / AFP - Getty

10. An officer adjusts the hood of a little girl, part of the family of four from Pakistan. Geoff Robins / AFP - Getty

11. The family is led away by RCMP officers after they illegally crossed the U.S.-Canada border, Feb. 28. Geoff Robins / AFP - Getty

12. RCMP officers look on as an extended family of seven people from Turkey illegally cross the border just before dawn on Feb. 28. Geoff Robins / AFP - Getty

13. RCMP take members of an extended family of seven people from Turkey into custody after they illegally crossed the U.S.-Canada border just before dawn on Feb. 28. Geoff Robins / AFP - Getty

14. A family from Colombia is arrested by the RCMP after illegally crossing the border. Geoff Robins / AFP - Getty

15. The father is arrested, Feb. 28. Geoff Robins / AFP - Getty

16. An officer handcuffs a man from Syria after he and his family illegally crossed the U.S.-Canada border, Feb. 27. Geoff Robins / AFP - Getty

17. An officer searches the 18 year-old Syrian woman. Geoff Robins / AFP - Getty

18. The man hugs his daughter while being detained. Geoff Robins / AFP - Getty