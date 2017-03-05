Feedback
Families Stopped at U.S.-Canada Crossing

Hundreds are walking across the border from New York into Canada in what refugee agencies say is an effort to flee Trump's policies.

1. An RCMP officer checks the documents of two women from Sudan after they illegally crossed the Canada-US border near Hemmingford, Quebec, Feb. 26, 2017. Most of the hundreds of people streaming over the U.S. border into Canada in recent weeks are asylum-seekers, coming from Syria, Yemen, Turkey or Sudan, according to the United Nations' refugee point man in the country. Geoff Robins / AFP - Getty
2. The two women became emotional while being detained. Geoff Robins / AFP - Getty
3. An RCMP officer speaks with the women. Geoff Robins / AFP - Getty
4. A meandering fence loosely marks the U.S.-Canada border near Hemmingford, Quebec, Feb. 28. Geoff Robins / AFP - Getty
5. The Canadian-U.S. border near Hemmingford, Quebec, is seen on Feb. 26. Geoff Robins / AFP - Getty
6. A gate blocks access to Meridian Road leading to Champlain, New York from the Canadian side of the Canada-U.S. border, Feb. 27. Geoff Robins / AFP - Getty
7. A family of four from Pakistan walk down Roxham Road in Champlain, New York, towards the U.S.-Canada border, Feb. 28. Geoff Robins / AFP - Getty
8. A family of four from Pakistan prepares to cross the border. Geoff Robins / AFP - Getty
9. The mother of this family from Pakistan speaks with officers. Geoff Robins / AFP - Getty
10. An officer adjusts the hood of a little girl, part of the family of four from Pakistan. Geoff Robins / AFP - Getty
11. The family is led away by RCMP officers after they illegally crossed the U.S.-Canada border, Feb. 28. Geoff Robins / AFP - Getty
12. RCMP officers look on as an extended family of seven people from Turkey illegally cross the border just before dawn on Feb. 28. Geoff Robins / AFP - Getty
13. RCMP take members of an extended family of seven people from Turkey into custody after they illegally crossed the U.S.-Canada border just before dawn on Feb. 28. Geoff Robins / AFP - Getty
14. A family from Colombia is arrested by the RCMP after illegally crossing the border. Geoff Robins / AFP - Getty
15. The father is arrested, Feb. 28. Geoff Robins / AFP - Getty
16. An officer handcuffs a man from Syria after he and his family illegally crossed the U.S.-Canada border, Feb. 27. Geoff Robins / AFP - Getty
17. An officer searches the 18 year-old Syrian woman. Geoff Robins / AFP - Getty
18. The man hugs his daughter while being detained. Geoff Robins / AFP - Getty
19. An RCMP officer reads the family from Syria their rights after they were arrested for illegally crossing the border near Hemmingford, Quebec, Feb. 28. Geoff Robins / AFP - Getty
