Tributes of flowers, photographs and candles left outside the home of pop music icon George Michael on Dec. 28, 2016 in London, England.
The singer died on Christmas day in his country home in Oxfordshire, in southeast England at the age of 53. He reportedly died of heart failure.
The music legend, who in his heyday was a world-famous sex symbol achieved global fame with hits such as "Faith" and "Freedom '90."
The legacy of the pop icon, who sold well over 100 million albums in the span of his career, extends far beyond his music.
"George was probably the first gay pop star in the modern era, who was totally unabashed about gay sexuality," Martin Aston, a music journalist told NBC Out.
The deceased singer's kindness will be remembered by the many people who he quietly helped, as well as his more public philanthropy to causes such as the Terrence Higgins Trust — a HIV charity.
Michael's career began with the duo Wham! in the 1980s, churning out hits like "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go," and "Last Christmas" and continued into the '90s after he launched his debut chart-topping solo album "Faith" in 1987
