Fearing Corruption, Thousands Protest New Decree in Romania

Romanian riot police stand guard as people demonstrate in front of the government headquarters in Bucharest, on Feb. 1.
Up to 100,000 people gathered peacefully in front of the government building and blocked city traffic. The ordinance decriminalizes official misconduct if the funds involved are less than 200,000 lei ($47,800). Critics say the measure helps government allies and other officials facing corruption charges get out of prison or clear their records and claim it will encourage more officials to steal on the job.
Romanian police stand guard during a demonstration in Bucharest on Feb. 1.
A man kneels during a riot police intervention during a protest in front of the government headquarters in Bucharest, on Feb. 1.
Riot police clash with protesters during a demonstration in front of the government headquarters in Bucharest, on Feb. 1.
Riot police detain protesters in Bucharest on Feb. 1.
Police fire tear gas to disperse people taking part in a protest in front of the government headquarters in Bucharest, on Feb. 1.
Police remove a protester during a demonstration in front of the government headquarters in Bucharest, on Feb. 1.
Protesters destroy an advertisement on the street in Bucharest on Feb. 1.
Police detain a man, face covered in blood, after minor clashes erupted during a protest in Bucharest on Feb. 2.
People rallied all over Romania for a second day after a controversial law giving pardon to corruption crimes was adopted by emergency order late on Tuesday.
Protesters link hands in Bucharest on Feb. 2.
Masked protesters pass a burning poster during a protest rally in front of government headquarters in Bucharest, Romania, early Feb. 2.