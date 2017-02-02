Feedback
Fearing Corruption, Thousands Protest New Decree in Romania

Tens of thousands protested a new governmental decree in Romania that many saw as a major setback in the anti-corruption fight.

1. Romanian riot police stand guard as people demonstrate against controversial decrees to pardon corrupt politicians and decriminalize other offenses in front of the government headquarters in Bucharest, on Feb.1, 2017. At least 200,000 people hit the streets across Romania on Feb. 1 for anti-government protests, the largest since communism fell in 1989, media reports said. Daniel Mihailescu / AFP - Getty Images
2.

Romanian riot police stand guard as people demonstrate in front of the government headquarters in Bucharest, on Feb. 1.

Up to 100,000 people gathered peacefully in front of the government building and blocked city traffic. The ordinance decriminalizes official misconduct if the funds involved are less than 200,000 lei ($47,800). Critics say the measure helps government allies and other officials facing corruption charges get out of prison or clear their records and claim it will encourage more officials to steal on the job.

Daniel Mihailescu / AFP - Getty Images
3.

Romanian police stand guard during a demonstration in Bucharest on Feb. 1.

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea/Reuters
4.

A man kneels during a riot police intervention during a protest in front of the government headquarters in Bucharest, on Feb. 1.

Daniel Mihailescu / AFP - Getty Images
5.

Riot police clash with protesters during a demonstration in front of the government headquarters in Bucharest, on Feb. 1.

Daniel Mihailescu / AFP - Getty Images
6. Romanian riot police arrest a protester during a demonstration in front of the government headquarters in Bucharest, on Feb. 1. Daniel Mihailescu / AFP - Getty Images
7.

Riot police detain protesters in Bucharest on Feb. 1.

Andrei Pungovschi / AFP - Getty Images
8.

Police fire tear gas to disperse people taking part in a protest in front of the government headquarters in Bucharest, on Feb. 1.

Daniel Mihailescu / AFP - Getty Images
9.

Police remove a protester during a demonstration in front of the government headquarters in Bucharest, on Feb. 1.

Daniel Mihailescu / AFP - Getty Images
10.

Protesters destroy an advertisement on the street in Bucharest on Feb. 1.

Andrei Pungovschi / AFP - Getty Images
11.

Police detain a man, face covered in blood, after minor clashes erupted during a protest in Bucharest on Feb. 2.

People rallied all over Romania for a second day after a controversial law giving pardon to corruption crimes was adopted by emergency order late on Tuesday.

Vadim Ghirda / AP
12.

Protesters link hands in Bucharest on Feb. 2.

Andrei Pungovschi / Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
13.

Masked protesters pass a burning poster during a protest rally in front of government headquarters in Bucharest, Romania, early Feb. 2.

Alex Dobre / EPA
