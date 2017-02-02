Fearing Corruption, Thousands Protest New Decree in Romania

2.

Romanian riot police stand guard as people demonstrate in front of the government headquarters in Bucharest, on Feb. 1.

Up to 100,000 people gathered peacefully in front of the government building and blocked city traffic. The ordinance decriminalizes official misconduct if the funds involved are less than 200,000 lei ($47,800). Critics say the measure helps government allies and other officials facing corruption charges get out of prison or clear their records and claim it will encourage more officials to steal on the job.

Daniel Mihailescu / AFP - Getty Images