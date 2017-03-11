1.

Jerly Suarez holds up her 9-month-old son Dainer at a rebel camp in a demobilization zone in La Carmelita, in Colombia's southwestern Putumayo state on Feb. 28, 2017.

Amid the makeshift tents and communal kitchens where Colombia's largest rebel army is preparing to lay down its weapons, a new sound is emerging: the cries of babies.

Fernando Vergara / AP