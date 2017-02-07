Messy Weather Can’t Dampen Patriots’ Super Bowl Parade

A snowplow makes its way down Boylston St. in Boston moments before the start of the New England Patriots Super Bowl LI Victory Parade on Feb. 7.
Tom Brady and the New England Patriots staged a stunning fourth quarter comeback, winning 34-28 in the first overtime in Super Bowl history.
Sam Macasay wears a Patriots hat as fans line the parade route.
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady hoists the Vince Lombardi Trophy as he rides in a duck boat.
A "Roger That" shirt hangs next to Brady. It's a reference to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who handed Brady a four-game suspension at the start of the 2016 season for his role in the "Deflategate" scandal.
New England Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia holds the Super Bowl trophy as he stands with coach Bill Belichick.
Belichick is the first NFL coach to win five Super Bowl titles.
Tom Brady kisses the Vince Lombardi trophy.
Brady is the first quarterback to win five Super Bowl trophies.
