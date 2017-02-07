Feedback
Messy Weather Can’t Dampen Patriots’ Super Bowl Parade

Despite miserable weather, fans lined the streets to welcome the New England Patriots who overcame a 25-point deficit to win the Super Bowl.

1.

A snowplow makes its way down Boylston St. in Boston moments before the start of the New England Patriots Super Bowl LI Victory Parade on Feb. 7.

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots staged a stunning fourth quarter comeback, winning 34-28 in the first overtime in Super Bowl history.

John Tlumacki / Boston Globe via Getty Images
2.

Sam Macasay wears a Patriots hat as fans line the parade route.

Lane Turner / Boston Globe via Getty Images
3. Patriots fans wait for the start of the parade. Charles Krupa / AP
4. A woman catches snow on her tongue as fans wait for the start of the parade. Charles Krupa / AP
5.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady hoists the Vince Lombardi Trophy as he rides in a duck boat.

A "Roger That" shirt hangs next to Brady. It's a reference to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who handed Brady a four-game suspension at the start of the 2016 season for his role in the "Deflategate" scandal.

Stew Milne / USA Today Sports via Reuters
6. New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, center, points to running back James White alongside running back LeGarrette Blount. White's touchdown in overtime sealed the victory. Steven Senne / AP
7.

New England Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia holds the Super Bowl trophy as he stands with coach Bill Belichick.

Belichick is the first NFL coach to win five Super Bowl titles.

Steven Senne / AP
8.

Tom Brady kisses the Vince Lombardi trophy.

Brady is the first quarterback to win five Super Bowl trophies.

PHOTOS: Patriots' Super Bowl Comeback

Brian Snyder / Reuters
