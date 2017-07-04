People crowd the beach on Okaloosa Island in Fort Walton Beach, Florida for the Fourth of July weekend on July 3, 2017.
A woman sun tans on the beach in Seaside Park, New Jersey on July 3.
A skier wears shorts and a tank top at Squaw Valley Ski Resort on July 1 in Olympic Valley, California, near Lake Tahoe. Because of this year's heavy snow fall, Squaw Valley is expected to be open through July 4, only the fourth time the resort has been open for skiing in July.
New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, right, is spotted on the beach with his family and friends at the governor's summer house at Island Beach State Park in New Jersey on July 3.
Fireworks light up the sky between the Statue of Liberty and the Empire State Building in New York City in a show sponsored by Briggs Inc. on June 27 as seen from Bayonne, New Jersey.
Demonstrators carry a black coffin topped with a hand-written sign: "The Presidency 1789-2017," during a march to call for Congress to impeach President Donald Trump, in Los Angeles on July 2.
Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees wears stars and stripes socks during the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on July 3 in the Bronx borough of New York City.
Joey Chestnut poses with a plate of hot dogs during the official weigh-in ceremony for the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest in the Brooklyn borough of New York City on July 3.
People sit in lawn chairs in the town square in front of a historic courthouse waiting for fireworks during the 26th annual Independence Day Celebration in Sulphur Springs, Texas, on July 1.
Guillermo Leal, left, of Mexico, and Mohinder Singh, of India, take the oath of citizenship at a naturalization ceremony in Austin, Texas, on June 29. Nearly 1,200 people from 98 countries became United States citizens at the ceremony.
Maryann Rollings, of Bolton, Massachusetts, wears patriotic gear before rehearsal for the annual Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular on July 3 in Boston.
Fireworks light the sky in Sulphur Springs, Texas, on July 1.
Ashlynn Zinman, 2, from right, plays with sparklers with her brother Carson, 5, and father Anthony, all of Glasgow, Kentucky, during Thunderfest at the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, Kentucky, on July 2.
Immigrants hold their hands up during the Pledge of Allegiance at a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Naturalization ceremony at the New York Public Library in New York on June 30.
Draped with an American flag, Kate Kunkel takes a break from skiing at Squaw Valley Ski Resort near Lake Tahoe on July 1.