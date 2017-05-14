1.

Incoming French President Emmanuel Macron walks towards the Élysée presidential Palace at the end of a handover ceremony on May 14, 2017 in Paris.

Macron, an independent centrist, won a resounding victory last week against far-right candidate Marine Le Pen.

The 39-year-old former investment banker has never before held elected office and only formed his political movement a year ago.

Julien De Rosa / EPA