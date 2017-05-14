Feedback
Macron Inauguration: France’s Young President Takes Charge

Emmanuel Macron is France's youngest leader since Napoleon Bonaparte.

1.

Incoming French President Emmanuel Macron walks towards the Élysée presidential Palace at the end of a handover ceremony on May 14, 2017 in Paris.

Macron, an independent centrist, won a resounding victory last week against far-right candidate Marine Le Pen.

The 39-year-old former investment banker has never before held elected office and only formed his political movement a year ago.

Julien De Rosa / EPA
2.

Outgoing French President Francois Hollande embraces Macron during the handover ceremony.

Yoan Valat / Pool via AP
3.

Macron and his wife, Brigitte Trogneux, pose on the steps of the palace after the inauguration ceremony.

Macron met his wife, now 64, when he was a 16-year-old at a Jesuit high school in the northern French city of Amiens. She was his drama teacher, and married with three children.

Thibault Camus / AP
4. Macron arrives to deliver a speech during his inauguration at the palace. Francois Mori / Pool via Reuters
5.

Macron's wife, Brigitte, blows a kiss to the crowd, before the inauguration.

Yoan Valat / Pool via AP
6. Emmanuel Macron's stepson, Sebastien Auziere, stands with his family as they arrive for the inauguration. Eric Feferberg / AFP - Getty Images
7. Macron kisses his wife during the handover ceremony. Philippe Wojazer / Reuters
8.

A horse rears as Macron parades in a car on the Champs-Élysées after his inauguration.

Michel Euler / Pool via AFP - Getty Images
9. A giant French flag hangs from the Arc de Triomphe in honor of France's new president. Alain Jocard / Pool via Reuters
10. Macron departs after after laying a wreath at the tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arc de Triomphe. Alain Jocard / AFP - Getty Images
11.

Macron waves from a car on the Champs-Élysées as he is driven back to Élysée Palace.

Yoan Valat / EPA
12.

Macron greets people in the crowd outside the Hôtel de Ville in Paris.

FRANCOIS LENOIR / Reuters
13.

Macron and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo walk together before a ceremony at the Hôtel de Ville, Paris' city hall.

Charles Platiau / Pool via EPA
