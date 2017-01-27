Gambia Welcomes New President After Decades of Dictatorship

3.

Gambian President Adama Barrow waves to his supporters.

"A new page in Gambian history is being turned," said Mohamed Ibn Chambas, U.N. Special Representative for West Africa and the Sahel, who helped negotiate Jammeh's exit, shortly before accompanying Barrow to Banjul.

Barrow's surprise ballot box victory and the determination of Western and African countries to uphold it is being celebrated as a moment of democratic hope for Africa.

Andrew Renneisen / Getty Images