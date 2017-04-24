These 19 Dazzling Photos of Saturn Show Ringed Planet in All Its Glory

1.

Launch from Cape Canaveral

A 7-year journey to Saturn begins with the liftoff of a Titan IVB/Centaur rocket carrying the Cassini orbiter and the European space Agency's Huygens probe on Oct. 15, 1997.

After 20 years, Cassini is running out of fuel. It will end its mission in September 2017, plunging into Saturn while fighting to keep its antenna pointed at Earth as it transmits its farewell.

NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute