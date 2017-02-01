Up Helly Aa’: Vikings Burn Boat at Scottish Festival

1.
The Guizer Jarl, Lyle Gairmand his Jarl Squad march through the streets of Lerwick in the Shetland Islands, Scotland, on Jan. 31, 2017.
The traditional festival of fire is known as 'Up Helly Aa'. The spectacular event takes place annually on the last Tuesday of January. The climax of the day comes with participants in full costume hauling a Viking longboat through the streets of Lerwick to the edge of town where up to 1000 people parade and throw their flaming torches into the galley.
Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images
2.
The Jarl squad poses for a group picture at Bressay Ferry Terminal during the annual Up Helly Aa festival.
Up Helly Aa celebrates the influence of the Scandinavian Vikings in the Shetland Islands.
Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images
3.
Members of the Jarl Squad march through the streets of Lerwick.
Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images
4.
The Jarl squad begin to light torches.
Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images
5.
The Jarl squad light their torches.
Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images
6.
Guzier Jarl Lyall Gair and his Jarl throw their torches onto the galley.
Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images
7.
The Jarl squad parade with their torches.
Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images
8.
Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images
9.
Participants burn their viking galley ship at the culmination of the annual Up Helly Aa festival.
ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP - Getty Images