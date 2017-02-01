Up Helly Aa’: Vikings Burn Boat at Scottish Festival

1.

The Guizer Jarl, Lyle Gairmand his Jarl Squad march through the streets of Lerwick in the Shetland Islands, Scotland, on Jan. 31, 2017.

The traditional festival of fire is known as 'Up Helly Aa'. The spectacular event takes place annually on the last Tuesday of January. The climax of the day comes with participants in full costume hauling a Viking longboat through the streets of Lerwick to the edge of town where up to 1000 people parade and throw their flaming torches into the galley.

Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images