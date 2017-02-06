Sudden Death Stunner: Patriots’ Super Bowl Comeback in Pictures

1. Country music artist Luke Bryan sings the national anthem before Super Bowl LI on Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. Tom Brady led one of the greatest comebacks in sports history lifting New England from a 25-point hole to the Patriots' fifth NFL championship in the first Super Bowl overtime. Charlie Riedel / AP

2. The Atlanta Falcons run on to the field before the game. Richard Mackson / USA Today Sports via Reuters

3. New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady runs on to the field before the start of the game. Jae C. Hong / AP

4. Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman scores a touchdown during the second quarter. Matthew Emmons / USA Today Sports via Reuters

5. New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is upended by Atlanta Falcons linebacker Philip Wheeler during the first half. Matt Slocum / AP

6. Tom Brady tries to tackle Atlanta Falcons cornerback Robert Alford on his way to scoring a touchdown on an 82-yard interception return in the second quarter. At halftime, the Falcons led 21-3. Larry W. Smith / EPA

7. Lady Gaga flies in from the ceiling of NRG Stadium to perform the halftime show. Elsa / Getty Images

8. Lady Gaga dangles from cables while singing. Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

9. Lady Gaga is surrounded by dancers during her halftime performance. Christopher Polk / Getty Images

10. Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan celebrates after the Falcons extended their lead to 28-3 in the third quarter. Tom Pennington / Getty Images

11. Fans celebrate a Falcons' touchdown at Dugan's bar in Atlanta. Jessica McGowan / Getty Images

12. Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett sacks Tom Brady during the second half. David J. Phillip / AP

13. Atlanta Falcons receiver Julio Jones makes a catch over Eric Rowe of the New England Patriots in the fourth quarter. Tom Pennington / Getty Images

14. Julian Edelman of the New England Patriots makes a 23-yard catch in the fourth quarter. Edelman made one of the greatest catches in Super Bowl history when he reeled in a pass that was initially tipped by Falcons cornerback Robert Alford, right. The catch helped the Patriots set up their game-tying touchdown. Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

15. Patriots receiver Danny Amendola scores a two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter. The Patriots scored 19 points in the final quarter. Timothy A. Clary / AFP - Getty Images

16. Atlanta Falcons fans at Fado Irish Pub in Atlanta were left dismayed by the Patriots' unprecedented comeback. David Goldman / AP

17. New England Patriots running back James White scores a touchdown during overtime to win Super Bowl LI, 34-28. Adrees Latif / Reuters

18. Patriots wide reciever Julian Edelman jumps into the arms of Tom Brady as they celebrate their win. Bob Donnan / Reuters

19. New England Patriots fans celebrate their historic victory. Charlie Riedel / AP

20. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, left, celebrates with Tom Brady and running back LeGarrette Blount. Belichick became the first coach to win the Super Bowl five times. Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

21. Patriots fans celebrate at Tony C's in Boston. Scott Eisen / Getty Images

22. Tom Brady hoists the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Brady is the first quarterback with five Super Bowl rings. Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images

23. Vivian Brady hugs her father after the game. Bob Donnan / USA Today Sports via Reuters

24. Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan looks on after being defeated. Ronald Martinez / Getty Images

25. Model Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady's wife, celebrates with her daughter Vivian. Bob Donnan / USA Today Sports via Reuters

26. Patriots linebacker Barkevious Mingo kisses the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Al Bello / Getty Images

27. Galynn Brady, mother of Tom Brady, celebrates on the field. Brady's mother has been suffering through an undisclosed illness and the Super Bowl was the first game she's attended all season. Al Bello / Getty Images

28. New England Patriots free safety Duron Harmon holds a child in the air after the game. Larry W. Smith / EPA