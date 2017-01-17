1. People watch the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday commemorative service at Ebenezer Baptist Church through a window on Jan. 16 in Atlanta, Georgia. Martin Luther King Jr.'s daughter Bernice King urged Americans during the service to honor her father's legacy regardless of who occupies the Oval Office. Branden Camp / AP

2. A woman sings during the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday commemorative service at Ebenezer Baptist Church on Jan. 16 in Atlanta, Georgia. Branden Camp / AP

3. Participants walk during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day march on Jan. 16 in Phoenix, Arizona. Ross D. Franklin / AP

4. Supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement stage a "die in" outside the National Civil Rights Museum following the annual Martin Luther King Day march on Jan. 16, 2017 in Memphis, Tennessee. Hundreds marched from the north end of downtown Memphis in honor of the civil rights leader to the site where King was assassinated in 1968, which now houses the National Civil Rights Museum. Mike Brown / Getty Images

5. Children stand on the parade route railings to watch Jones High School Marching band perform during the Martin Luther King Jr., Day parade in Tampa, Florida on Jan. 16. Octavio Jones / AP

6. Brandon Nelson helps to clear trash from a vacant house and yard on Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 16, 2017, in Memphis, Tennessee. Residents of the city where civil rights leader the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was killed are honoring his legacy with neighborhood clean-up events and a daylong celebration at the National Civil Rights Museum. Mark Humphrey / AP

7. Eula Crowell, wife of Biloxi NAACP President James Crowell, III, and others clap in support as the Biloxi City Council votes unanimously in favor of changing an old ordinance that referred to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. National Holiday as ''Great Americans Day'', on Jan. 16 in Biloxi, Mississippi. The city now officially recognizes the third Monday of January each year as ''Birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr." James Edward Bates / Zuma Press

8. People wait in line to enter the National Civil Rights Museum on Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 16 in Memphis, Tennessee. The museum is built in what was formerly the Lorraine Motel, and the balcony is marked with a wreath where King was assassinated on April 4, 1968. Mark Humphrey / AP

9. People aboard a float from Florida International University wave to the crowd during a parade honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr on Jan. 16 in the Liberty City neighborhood of Miami, Florida. Wilfredo Lee / AP

10. Children look on and wave as the Martin Luther King Jr. parade passes by on Jan. 16 in Denver, Colorado. The event featured a march and parade where city officials, politicians, and community members gathered to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, and voice their opinion on social issues. Eliott Foust / Zuma Press

11. I'yanne Davis holds an image of Martin Luther King Jr. during a parade in King's honor in downtown Las Vegas, Nevada on Jan. 16. Jeff Scheid / AP

12. President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama help paint a mural depicting Martin Luther King Jr., as Mayor of Washington, D.C. Muriel Bowser, right, looks on, at the Jobs Have Priority Naylor Road Family Shelter on Jan. 16 in Washington, D.C. Michael Reynolds / Pool via Getty Images

13. A family prays together inside the Historic Ebenezer First Baptist Church where Martin Luther King Jr. preached on Jan. 16 in Atlanta, Georgia. Branden Camp / AP

14. Bridget Johnson holds a sign while a prayer is recited at the Martin Luther King parade in Denver, Colorado on Jan. 16. Eliott Foust / Zuma Press

15. Keith Andrews visits the Martin Luther King Jr. memorial on Jan. 16 in Washington, D.C. Joe Raedle / Getty Images