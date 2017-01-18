1.

An Iraqi special forces Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) member screams during a battle against ISIS in Mosul's al-Rifaq neighborhood, as an ongoing military operation against the militants continues, on Jan. 8, 2017.

ISIS has been driven out of most eastern districts of its Iraqi stronghold in the three months since the U.S.-backed campaign began. Iraqi troops have seized large areas along the river, which bisects Mosul from north to south and have begun "moving" in western Mosul.

Dimitar Dilkoff / AFP - Getty Images