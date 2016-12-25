Iraqis Celebrate Christmas Near Mosul After ISIS Pushed Out

1.

A soldier stands watch on the rooftop as people arrive for the Christmas Day mass at Mar Hanna church in Qaraqosh on Dec. 25, 2016 in Mosul, Iraq.

The predominantly Christian towns of Bartella and Qaraqosh on the outskirts of Mosul were recently liberated from ISIS as part of the Mosul offensive. The towns were heavily damaged and churches burned and defaced while under militant control. Christian communities around Mosul celebrated Christmas Day as the Mosul offensive continues.

Chris McGrath / Getty Images