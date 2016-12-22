Feedback
Assassinated Russian Ambassador Laid to Rest Before Christmas

The casket of assassinated Ambassador Andrei Karlov travels home from Ankara to Moscow, for final goodbyes two days before the holiday.

14 Photos

1.

The flag-wrapped coffin of late Ambassador Karlov is carried to a plane during a ceremony at Esenboga airport in Ankara, Turkey, Dec. 20, 2016. Karlov was assassinated on Dec. 19, during a cultural event at an art gallery in the Turkish capital, by off-duty Turkish policeman Mevlut Mert Altintas, 22, who had been serving in Ankara's riot police for two years.

Umit Bektas / Reuters
2.

Karlov's wife Marina reacts next to the flag-wrapped coffin during a ceremony at Esenboga airport in Ankara, Turkey, Dec. 20.

Umit Bektas / Reuters
3.

The flag-wrapped coffin is carried to a plane during a ceremony at Esenboga airport in Ankara, Turkey, Dec. 20.

Umit Bektas / Reuters
4.

Marina, the wife of Ambassador Karlov who was assassinated Monday, holds flowers during a ceremony at the airport in Ankara, Turkey, Dec, 20. Turkey and Russia are more committed than ever to advance peace efforts in Syria, the two countries' foreign ministers declared Tuesday, a day after the killing in an attack both countries described as an attempt to disrupt their improved ties.

Emrah Gurel / AP
5.

The guard of honor carry the coffin during funeral service for Russia's ambassador to Turkey, in Christ the Savior Cathedral in Moscow, on Dec. 22.

Nikita Shvetsov / Anadolu Agency - Getty Images
6.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a farewell ceremony for Karlov at the Foreign Ministry headquarters in Moscow, Dec. 22.

Alexei Nikolsky / AP
7.

Andrei Karlov's widow Marina and Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev seen during a farewell ceremony for Karlov.

Alexei Nikolsky / Alexei Nikolsky/TASS
8.

Maria, the mother of the slain ambassador, cries at his body during the funeral ceremony at the Christ the Savior Cathedral in Moscow on Dec. 22.

Alexander Nemenov / AFP - Getty Images
9.

The Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch of Moscow and all Russia Kirill conducts a memorial service for Karlov at the Christ the Savior Cathedral, in Moscow, Dec. 22.

Maxim Shipenkov / EPA
10.

Karlov's mother mourns, holding a candle during his religious service, Dec. 22.

Alexander Zemlianichenko / AP
11.

The ambassador's widow and his mother Maria are surrounded by mourners as they attend his memorial service, Dec.22.

Maxim Shipenkov / EPA
12.

Russian servicemen carry a coffin after a farewell ceremony at the offices of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Dec. 22.

Shcherbak Alexander / Zuma Press
13.

Soldiers march to the funeral of the ambassador at the Khimkinskoye cemetery.

Ilya Pitalev / TASS via Getty Images
14.

Soldiers shoot their rifles at the Karlov's funeral, Dec. 22.

Ilya Pitalev / TASS via Getty Images
