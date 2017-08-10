Kenya Erupts Into Violence Amid Voting Results and Hacking Allegations

1.

People wait for election results in Kibera, Kenya's biggest slum, on Aug. 9, 2017 outside Nairobi, Kenya. Tensions remain high as rumors of election fraud surround the presidential election between incumbent president Uhuru Kenyatta and his rival Raila Odinga.

Kenyan police opened fire to disperse rioters in several areas after presidential challenger Raila Odinga alleged election fraud, saying hackers used the identity of a murdered official to infiltrate the database of the election commission and manipulate results in favor of President Uhuru Kenyatta. At least three people were killed.

Election officials were verifying the final tallies Wednesday night. It was unclear how long it would take, though by law election officials have up to a week from the election to announce the results.

Andrew Renneisen / Getty Images