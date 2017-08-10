Feedback
Kenya Erupts Into Violence Amid Voting Results and Hacking Allegations

by NBC News

Kenyan police opened fire Wednesday to disperse rioters in several areas after presidential challenger Raila Odinga alleged election fraud.

1.

People wait for election results in Kibera, Kenya's biggest slum, on Aug. 9, 2017 outside Nairobi, Kenya. Tensions remain high as rumors of election fraud surround the presidential election between incumbent president Uhuru Kenyatta and his rival Raila Odinga.

Kenyan police opened fire to disperse rioters in several areas after presidential challenger Raila Odinga alleged election fraud, saying hackers used the identity of a murdered official to infiltrate the database of the election commission and manipulate results in favor of President Uhuru Kenyatta. At least three people were killed.

Election officials were verifying the final tallies Wednesday night. It was unclear how long it would take, though by law election officials have up to a week from the election to announce the results.

Andrew Renneisen / Getty Images
2.

Kenyan men follow proceedings of election results on television at a local barbershop after opposition leader Raila Odinga announced that he rejects the provisional result of the presidential elections announced by the electoral body, in Huruma, in Nairobi.

Daniel Irungu / EPA
3.

Supporters of the Kenyan opposition presidential candidate shout and hold sticks during a protest in the Mathare slums of Nairobi a day after the presidential election.

Luis Tato / AFP - Getty Images
4.

A man is detained in an area of the Mathare slum in Nairobi during clashes that followed the killing of a man shot in the head allegedly by Kenyan police.

Marco Longari / AFP - Getty Images
5.

Kenyan police chase protesters in the Mathare slum in Nairobi.

Carl De Souza / AFP - Getty Images
6.

Kenyans show a bullet to photographers, which they claim was fired by police attempting to calm an unruly mob in the Mathare slums, as violent protests ensue.

Kabir Dhanji / EPA
7.

Residents ask Kenyan security forces chasing supporters of Kenyan opposition leader and presidential candidate Raila Odinga not to shoot in the Mathare area of Nairobi.

Jerome Delay / AP
8.

Riot police patrol the streets of Kisumu as residents of the Kondele area of Kisumu, Kenya, block roads with stones to protest in support of Kenyan opposition leader and presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

Amos Aura / AP
9.

Anti-riot policemen disperse people from the street in Mathare, in Nairobi.

Thomas Mukoya / Reuters
10.

Supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga set up a flaming tire barricade in the Kibera slum in Nairobi.

Goran Tomasevic / Reuters
11.

Kenyan police arrive to break up a protest of supporters of the Kenyan opposition presidential candidate in the Mathare slums of Nairobi.

Luis Tato / AFP - Getty Images
12.

Street artist Solomon Muyundo, also known as Solo7, paints a message of peace on the wall in the Kibera slum, one of the opposition leader Raila Odinga's strongholds in the capital Nairobi.

Dai Kurokawa / EPA
13.

Residents look on as Kenyan Administration Police officers patrol in the Mathare slum of Nairobi.

Marco Longari / AFP - Getty Images
14.

Kenyan riot policemen use a water canon toward demonstrators who support the opposition leader Raila Odinga, in Kisumu.

James Keyi / Reuters
15.

Residents watch clashes between police and protesters in the Mathare slum in Nairobi, where Kenyan police shot dead two protesters.

Carl De Souza / AFP - Getty Images
16.

A woman mourns the death of a protester in Mathare, in Nairobi.

Thomas Mukoya / Reuters
17.

The mother of a man shot in the head allegedly by Kenyan police uses a blanket to cover her son's body in an alley of the Mathare slum in Nairobi.

Marco Longari / AFP - Getty Images
18.

The mother of a man shot in the head allegedly by Kenyan police reacts as she passes a police van transporting her son's body.

Marco Longari / AFP - Getty Images
19.

A supporter of opposition leader Raila Odinga stands in front of a burning barricade in the Kibera slum in Nairobi.

Goran Tomasevic / Reuters
20.

A protesting resident of the Kibera slum stands next to a burning barricade holding a board with the message 'No Raila no Peace' in Nairobi.

Police engaged in running battles with a few hundred protesters in Odinga's bastion Kisumu in western Kenya, firing tear gas as his supporters set tires alight. Burning barricades also went up in Nairobi's Mathare slum, AFP reporters said.

Tony Karumba / AFP - Getty Images
21.

Kenyans in Kibera, Nairobi, lock themselves behind a gate with a Keep Peace sign as others burn tires to protest.

Brian Inganga / AP
22.

A supporter of the opposition coalition The National Super Alliance (NASA) and its leader Raila Odinga reacts in front of a burning tire during a protest in the Kibera slum, one of Odinga's strongholds in Nairobi.

Dai Kurokawa / EPA
