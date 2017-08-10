Kenya Erupts Into Violence Amid Voting Results and Hacking Allegations

People wait for election results in Kibera, Kenya's biggest slum, on Aug. 9, 2017 outside Nairobi, Kenya. Tensions remain high as rumors of election fraud surround the presidential election between incumbent president Uhuru Kenyatta and his rival Raila Odinga.
Kenyan police opened fire to disperse rioters in several areas after presidential challenger Raila Odinga alleged election fraud, saying hackers used the identity of a murdered official to infiltrate the database of the election commission and manipulate results in favor of President Uhuru Kenyatta. At least three people were killed.
Election officials were verifying the final tallies Wednesday night. It was unclear how long it would take, though by law election officials have up to a week from the election to announce the results.
Kenyan men follow proceedings of election results on television at a local barbershop after opposition leader Raila Odinga announced that he rejects the provisional result of the presidential elections announced by the electoral body, in Huruma, in Nairobi.
Supporters of the Kenyan opposition presidential candidate shout and hold sticks during a protest in the Mathare slums of Nairobi a day after the presidential election.
A man is detained in an area of the Mathare slum in Nairobi during clashes that followed the killing of a man shot in the head allegedly by Kenyan police.
Kenyan police chase protesters in the Mathare slum in Nairobi.
Kenyans show a bullet to photographers, which they claim was fired by police attempting to calm an unruly mob in the Mathare slums, as violent protests ensue.
Residents ask Kenyan security forces chasing supporters of Kenyan opposition leader and presidential candidate Raila Odinga not to shoot in the Mathare area of Nairobi.
Riot police patrol the streets of Kisumu as residents of the Kondele area of Kisumu, Kenya, block roads with stones to protest in support of Kenyan opposition leader and presidential candidate Raila Odinga.
Anti-riot policemen disperse people from the street in Mathare, in Nairobi.
Supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga set up a flaming tire barricade in the Kibera slum in Nairobi.
Kenyan police arrive to break up a protest of supporters of the Kenyan opposition presidential candidate in the Mathare slums of Nairobi.
Street artist Solomon Muyundo, also known as Solo7, paints a message of peace on the wall in the Kibera slum, one of the opposition leader Raila Odinga's strongholds in the capital Nairobi.
Residents look on as Kenyan Administration Police officers patrol in the Mathare slum of Nairobi.
Kenyan riot policemen use a water canon toward demonstrators who support the opposition leader Raila Odinga, in Kisumu.
Residents watch clashes between police and protesters in the Mathare slum in Nairobi, where Kenyan police shot dead two protesters.
A woman mourns the death of a protester in Mathare, in Nairobi.
The mother of a man shot in the head allegedly by Kenyan police uses a blanket to cover her son's body in an alley of the Mathare slum in Nairobi.
The mother of a man shot in the head allegedly by Kenyan police reacts as she passes a police van transporting her son's body.
A supporter of opposition leader Raila Odinga stands in front of a burning barricade in the Kibera slum in Nairobi.
A protesting resident of the Kibera slum stands next to a burning barricade holding a board with the message 'No Raila no Peace' in Nairobi.
Police engaged in running battles with a few hundred protesters in Odinga's bastion Kisumu in western Kenya, firing tear gas as his supporters set tires alight. Burning barricades also went up in Nairobi's Mathare slum, AFP reporters said.
Kenyans in Kibera, Nairobi, lock themselves behind a gate with a Keep Peace sign as others burn tires to protest.
A supporter of the opposition coalition The National Super Alliance (NASA) and its leader Raila Odinga reacts in front of a burning tire during a protest in the Kibera slum, one of Odinga's strongholds in Nairobi.