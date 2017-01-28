A Look Back at Serena Williams’ Iconic Grand Slam Moments

1. 1999: Serena Williams, 17, celebrates her win over Martina Hingis of Switzerland in the women's final of the U.S. Open at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York on Sept. 11. Williams defeated Hingis to win her first U.S. Open title. Jamie Squire / Getty Images

2. 2002: Serena Williams returns a backhand to her sister Venus during the French Open final match at the Roland Garros stadium on June 8. Serena won the game, which was her first French Open title. Vincent Kessler / Reuters

3. 2002: Serena Williams celebrates her victory against her sister Venus after the women's singles final at the All England Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, England on July 6. Mike Hewitt / Getty Images

4. 2002: Serena Williams chases down a ball while playing her sister Venus during the women's final at the U.S. Open in New York on Sept. 7. Al Bello / Getty Images

5. 2003: Serena Williams blows kisses to the crowd after defeating her sister Venus in the women's final at the Australian Open in Melbourne on Jan. 25. Mark Baker / Reuters

6. 2003: Serena Williams returns to her sister Venus during their women's singles final match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London on July 5. Serena defeated Venus. Jeff J Mitchell / Reuters

7. 2005: Serena Williams holds the 2005 Australian Open tennis trophy after her win over compatriot Lindsay Davenport in Melbourne on Jan. 29. Adrees Latif / Reuters

8. 2007: Serena Williams celebrates winning her women's final match against Maria Sharapova of Russia at the Australian Open in Melbourne on Jan. 27. Lucas Dawson / Getty Images

9. 2008: Serena Williams smashes a return to Jelena Jankovic of Serbia during the women's final at the US Open tennis tournament in New York on Sept. 7. Don Emmert / AFP - Getty Images

10. 2009: Serena Wiliams holds the winner's trophy after her game against Dinara Safina of Russia in their women's tennis final match of the Australian Open in Melbourne on Jan. 31. Williams beat Safina to win her fourth Australian Open title, bringing her total Grand Slam tally to 10. William West / AFP - Getty Images

11. 2009: Serena Williams holds the trophy after winning against her sister Venus in their women's final match of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London on July 4. Glyn Kirk / AFP - Getty Images

12. 2010: Serena Williams throws her racquet into the air after winning the women's final match against Justine Henin of Belgium during the 2010 Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia on Jan. 30. Cameron Spencer / Getty Images

13. 2010: Serena Williams returns a ball to Russia's Vera Zvonareva in the women's final during the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London on July 3. Williams defeated Zvonareva to win her fourth Wimbledon title. Adrian Dennis / AFP - Getty Images

14. 2012: Serena Williams runs through the crowd to see her father and sister after defeating Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland in their women's final tennis match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London on July 7. Dylan Martinez / Reuters

15. 2012: Serena Williams poses with her trophy after defeating Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in their women's singles final match at the US Open tennis tournament in New York on Sept. 9. Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

16. 2013: Serena Williams celebrates match point in her women's singles final match against Maria Sharapova of Russia during the French Open at Roland Garros in Paris, France on June 8. Julian Finney / Getty Images

17. 2013: Serena Williams returns a shot during her women's singles final match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during the 2013 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on Sept. 8. Mike Stobe / Getty Images for the USTA

18. 2014: Serena Williams reacts after defeating Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark during the championship match of the US Open tennis tournament in New York on Sept. 7. Mike Groll / AP

19. 2015: Serena Williams celebrates winning championship point in her women's final match against Maria Sharapova of Russia at the 2015 Australian Open in Melbourne on Jan. 31. Hannah Peters / Getty Images

20. 2015: Serena Williams poses with the trophy during the ceremony after defeating Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic during their women's singles final match to win the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris on June 6. Vincent Kessler / Reuters

21. 2015: Serena Williams celebrates winning the singles match against Garbine Muguruza of Spain at the All England Lawn Tennis Championships in Wimbledon, London on July 11. Kirsty Wigglesworth / AP