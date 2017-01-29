Lunar New Year Celebrations Around the World

1.
A woman takes pictures of fireworks on the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival, in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China on Jan. 27, 2017.
Performances and festivals are held to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year around the world, marking the start of the Year of the Rooster.
Reuters / Reuters
2.
A woman and a boy take a picture in a street decorated with Chinese lamps to celebrate the Lunar New Year in Yangon, Myanmar on Jan. 25.
Soe Zeya Tun / Reuters
3.
A Filipino dancer performs with fire in Manila's Chinatown, Philippines on Jan. 28, 2017.
Francis R. Malasig / EPA
4.
A father carries his son on his shoulders as they walk under red lantern decorations at a temple during the celebrations in Kuala Lumpur on Jan. 28.
Fazry Ismail / EPA
5.
People perform a fire dragon dance in a shower of molten iron which sparks like fireworks in Wuhan Wuhan, Hubei, China on Jan. 28.
Xiong Qi / Zuma Press
6.
Indonesian Muslims watch a woman dressed up in traditional Chinese costume during the Lunar New Year celebrations in Malang, eastern Java island on Jan. 28.
Aman Rochman / AFP - Getty Images
7.
A young boy stares down a Chinese dancing lion at a park in Bangkok, Thailand on Jan. 27.
Diego Azubel / EPA
8.
People walk on a street decorated with Chinese lamps in Bangkok, Thailand on Jan. 26.
Jorge Silva / Reuters
9.
An ethnic Malaysian-Chinese devotee offers prayers and burns incense for good luck at the Sin Sze Si Ya Temple in Kuala Lumpur's popular Chinatown area on Jan. 28.
Manan Vatsyayana / AFP - Getty Images
10.
Indonesian boys play in front of a mural at the China town Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia on Jan. 27.
Fully Handoko / EPA
11.
Chinese performers dressed in traditional costumes perform a reenactment of a Qing dynasty (1636-1912) imperial sacrifice ritual to worship the Earth at Ditan Park (the Temple of Earth) in Beijing, China on Jan. 28.
Roman Pilipey / EPA
12.
Fireworks explode over the Hudson River celebrating the Lunar New Year in New York, Jan. 26, 2017 .
Julie Jacobson / AP