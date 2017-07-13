1.

Malala Yousafzai visits children who are back in school after living in ISIS-controlled Mosul.

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai spent her 20th birthday in a refugee camp outside Mosul, Iraq, in support of her Girl Power Trip on Tuesday.

Malala celebrated the big day by meeting with young refugees who had fled their homes in ISIS captured Mosul. She then took some of the refugee children to a local amusement park to celebrate her birthday.

“Today I met young women from Mosul with incredible courage and determination,” Malala said to a group of them. “I hope you will stay strong, go back to school as soon as you can and have hope that your future can be better than the dark days behind you.”

Malin Fezehai / Malala Fund