Mary Tyler Moore, The Television Legend Who Turned The World On With Her Smile

A pop-culture icon who became a torch bearer for the changing perception of women in television, Mary Tyler Moore died Wednesday at 80.

Mary Tyler Moore is pictured in New York circa 1960.

"Today, beloved icon, Mary Tyler Moore, passed away at the age of 80 in the company of friends and her loving husband of over 33 years, Dr. S. Robert Levine," said her longtime representative Mara Buxbaum on Jan. 25, 2017.

Art Zelin / Getty Images
2. Dick Van Dyke (as Rob Petrie) and Mary Tyler Moore (as Laura Petrie) film an episode in the Dick Van Dyke show on June 19, 1961. CBS Photo Archive / Getty Images
Actor Dick Van Dyke, right, looks on as actress Mary Tyler Moore walks by, Feb. 22, 1962, Los Angeles.

Don Brinn / AP
The cast and crew of the "The Dick Van Dyke Show" conduct a table read of the script on Dec. 2, 1963 in Los Angeles.

Earl Theisen Collection / Getty Images
5. Actress Mary Tyler Moore waves to the crowd as she arrives for the premiere of "Thoroughly Modern Millie" at the Odeon St. Martin's Lane in London, Oct. 12, 1967. Laurence Harris / AP
6. Posed portrait of American actress Mary Tyler Moore circa 1969. Archive Photos / Getty Images
7. American actress Mary Tyler Moore leaves London Airport (Heathrow), London, 12th July 1969. Dove / Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Mary Tyler Moore (as Mary Richards) sits at her new desk and sharpens pencils in an electric sharpener after being hired in the newsroom of television station WJM in a scene from the 'Love Is All Around' episode of 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show' in Los Angeles, July 30, 1970. The episode, the debut episode of the show, originally aired on Sept.15, 1970.

CBS Photo Archive / Getty Images
9. Mary Tyler Moore at Television Academy's Emmy awards, May 14, 1972. AP
Mary Tyler Moore holds her Emmys at the 26th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. Moore won best actress of the year in a comedy series and best actress in a television series for her role in the "Mary Tyler Moore Show."

AP
American actress Mary Tyler Moore (as Mary Richards) (left) gives a 'thumbs up' sign as she sits at her desk with Betty White (as Sue Ann Nivens) in a scene from 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show' in Los Angeles, 1975.

CBS Photo Archive / Getty Images
Actress Mary Tyler Moore, is pictured lying on her side and smiling circa 1975.

Francesco Scavullo / Condé Nast via Getty Images
13. Actress Mary Tyler Moore, right, pats her hair into place, Feb. 16, 1978 prior to start of filming scene of "First You Cry," in New York's Rockefeller Center. At left is Betty Rollin, author of the book on which the film is based. Marty Lederhandler / AP
14. Mary Tyler Moore signs an autograph, Sept. 8, 1992. Chris Martinez / AP
Actress and International Chairman of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation Mary Tyler Moore speaks outside the U.S. Capitol.

Linda Spillers / AP
Mary Tyler Moore accepts the Life Achievement award at the 18th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 29, 2012 in Los Angeles.

Mark J. Terrill / AP
