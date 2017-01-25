Mary Tyler Moore is pictured in New York circa 1960.
"Today, beloved icon, Mary Tyler Moore, passed away at the age of 80 in the company of friends and her loving husband of over 33 years, Dr. S. Robert Levine," said her longtime representative Mara Buxbaum on Jan. 25, 2017.
Actor Dick Van Dyke, right, looks on as actress Mary Tyler Moore walks by, Feb. 22, 1962, Los Angeles.
The cast and crew of the "The Dick Van Dyke Show" conduct a table read of the script on Dec. 2, 1963 in Los Angeles.
Mary Tyler Moore (as Mary Richards) sits at her new desk and sharpens pencils in an electric sharpener after being hired in the newsroom of television station WJM in a scene from the 'Love Is All Around' episode of 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show' in Los Angeles, July 30, 1970. The episode, the debut episode of the show, originally aired on Sept.15, 1970.
Mary Tyler Moore holds her Emmys at the 26th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. Moore won best actress of the year in a comedy series and best actress in a television series for her role in the "Mary Tyler Moore Show."
American actress Mary Tyler Moore (as Mary Richards) (left) gives a 'thumbs up' sign as she sits at her desk with Betty White (as Sue Ann Nivens) in a scene from 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show' in Los Angeles, 1975.
Actress Mary Tyler Moore, is pictured lying on her side and smiling circa 1975.
Actress and International Chairman of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation Mary Tyler Moore speaks outside the U.S. Capitol.
Mary Tyler Moore accepts the Life Achievement award at the 18th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 29, 2012 in Los Angeles.