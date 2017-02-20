From Mercury to Starliner: The Evolution of the Spacesuit

1.

Boeing recently unveiled the spacesuit passengers will wear aboard Boeing's Starliner spacecraft, a next-generation space capsule that will take people to and from low-Earth orbit, including missions to the International Space Station.

According to NASA, the design is lighter and more comfortable than the spacesuits earlier astronauts wore.

Contrary to schoolhouse rumor, you will not explode if you enter space without a suit, nor will your blood boil. You won't freeze to death either, because the lack of oxygen will kill you first. Here's a look back at the suits that keep brave space explorers alive in challenging circumstances and how they've changed from mission to mission.

