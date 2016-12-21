Feedback
Mexicans Survey Devastation After Deadly Fireworks Explosion

A series of blasts killed at least 31 people and injured dozens more at a fireworks market outside Mexico City.

1.

An explosion rips through the San Pablito fireworks market in Tultepec, Mexico, on Tuesday, Dec. 20, in this image from a video recorded from a passing car.

Jose Luis Tolentino / AP
2.

It was the third time in just over a decade that explosions struck the popular marketplace in Tultepec, home to the country's best-known fireworks shopping and located about 20 miles north of Mexico City in the adjacent State of Mexico.

Jose Luis Tolentino / AP
3.

A man pours water on the smoldering ruins at the market on Dec. 20.

The federal attorney general's office opened an investigation, saying in a statement late on Tuesday that six separate blasts kicked off the destruction.

ISRAEL GUTIERREZ R. / AFP - Getty Images
4.

Relatives grieve by the body of a victim at the market.

Director of Tultepec emergency services Isidro Sanchez told local television earlier on Tuesday that a lack of adequate safety measures was the likely cause of the blasts.

ISRAEL GUTIERREZ R. / AFP - Getty Images
5.

A police officer walks through debris at the market.

The vast majority of the market's 300 stalls were completely destroyed by the explosions, said state official Jose Manzur, adding that the site was inspected by safety officials just last month and no irregularities were found.

RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP - Getty Images
6. Smoke billows from the San Pablito Market in an image shot from a drone. Pro Tultepec via APTN
7.

Rescue workers and local residents search amid the debris.

RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP - Getty Images
8.

Explosions send huge plumes of smoke into the air at the market.

Notimex/Newscom via Zuma Press
9. People search amid the debris. RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP - Getty Images
10.

Police walk through the debris.

Many in Mexico traditionally celebrate holidays — including Christmas and New Year's — by setting off noisy firecrackers and rockets.

VIDEO: Horrifying Footage Shows Fireworks Market Blast

RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP - Getty Images
