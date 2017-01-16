2.

First lady Michelle Obama has a sticker placed on her face by 20-month-old Lily Oppelt, as her parents Amy and Sgt. Lucas Oppelt, far right, watch during her visit with Wounded Warriors being cared for at the Fisher House at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, Apr. 14, 2014. The first lady participated in a pre-Easter celebration with military families and their children. The Fisher House provides extended-stay housing programs for family members while their loved ones receive specialized medical care at Walter Reed.

Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP