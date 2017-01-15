Michelle Obama embraces her husband, Barack Obama, after he gave his victory speech during an election night gathering in Grant Park, Chicago, Illinois, on Nov. 4, 2008. Obama defeated Republican nominee Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) by a wide margin in the election to become the first African-American U.S. president.
First lady Michelle Obama has a sticker placed on her face by 20-month-old Lily Oppelt, as her parents Amy and Sgt. Lucas Oppelt, far right, watch during her visit with Wounded Warriors being cared for at the Fisher House at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, Apr. 14, 2014. The first lady participated in a pre-Easter celebration with military families and their children. The Fisher House provides extended-stay housing programs for family members while their loved ones receive specialized medical care at Walter Reed.
The first lady hands out treats to a child dressed as a "lame duck" during a Halloween event at the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, on Oct. 31, 2016. The first couple hosted local children and children of military families for trick-or-treating.
Michelle Obama dances to Gloria Estefan's "Conga" in the Diplomatic Room during a Broadway at the White House event for high school students involved in performing arts programs, in Washington, Nov. 16, 2015.
Michelle Obama hugs former President George W. Bush, as President Barack Obama and former first lady Laura Bush walk on stage at the dedication ceremony of the Smithsonian Museum of African American History and Culture on the National Mall in Washington, Sept. 24, 2016.
Michelle Obama plays table tennis as Peng Liyuan (R), wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, looks on during a visit of Beijing Normal School, a school that prepares students for universities abroad, in Beijing, China, Mar. 21, 2014.
Michelle Obama pretends to warm herself over a "fire" made from battery-powered lanterns as she and her husband host a group of Girl Scouts from across the country for a camp out on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, June 30, 2015. The first family hosted the event as part of the first lady's "Let's Move! Outside" initiative and for Girl Scouts to earn the new Girls' Choice Outdoor badge.
Britain's Prince Harry laughs as Michelle catches a basketball during a game played by wounded warriors at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, Oct. 28, 2015.
During Barack Obama's time in office, Michelle Obama led a initiative encouraging healthy eating and started a garden on the South Lawn of the White House.
Michelle Obama visits a Walgreens store that sells produce in Chicago, Illinois, on Oct. 25, 2011. The visit was part of the first lady's "Let's Move!" initiative, which is designed to promote healthy eating and lifestyles in low-income areas.
The first lady hugs her introducer, 12-year-old Marshall Reid from North Carolina and author of "Portion Size Me: A Kid-Driven Plan to a Healthier Family," during a Kids' "State Dinner" in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Aug. 20, 2012. The first-time event included 54 children, ages 8-12, from all U.S. states, three territories and Washington, to a luncheon in support of the "Let's Move!" campaign, featuring healthy recipes and a performance by Nickelodeon's Big Time Rush.
Barack Obama has his tie adjusted by Michelle Obama as they await the arrival of Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan to the White House on Sept. 25, 2015.
Michelle Obama exercises with schoolchildren at Orr Elementary School as part of a ''Let's Move! Active Schools'' event in Washington, Sept. 5, 2013.
Michelle Obama speaks at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on July 25, 2016.
Malia Obama walks her new 6-month old Portuguese water dog Bo alongside President Barack Obama, Sasha Obama and Michelle Obama on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, on April 14, 2009.
Obama and Michelle read Maurice Sendak's "Where the Wild Things Are" to children at the annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House in Washington, on March 28, 2016.
The first lady flexes her arms for PBS Sesame Street's characters Elmo, left, and Rosita, right, during an event to help promote fresh fruit and vegetable consumption in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Oct. 30, 2013. Sesame Workshop and the Produce Marketing Association (PMA) joined in Partnership for a Healthier America (PHA) in announcing a two-year agreement to making healthy choices by using the Sesame Street characters to help deliver the messages about fresh fruits and vegetables.
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, accompanied by Michelle Obama, greet supporters during a campaign rally in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Oct. 27, 2016.
First lady Michelle Obama waves to delegates at the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Sept. 3, 2012.
Michelle Obama rests her elbow on the head of Olympian Simone Biles as President Barack Obama speaks during an East Room event at the White House in Washington, Sept. 29, 2016. President Obama and the first lady welcomed the 2016 U.S. Olympic and Paralympic teams to the White House to honor their participation and success in the Rio Olympic Games last year.
Barack and Michelle Obama are shown kissing on the "Kiss Cam" screen during a timeout in the Olympic basketball exhibition game between the U.S. and Brazil national men's teams in Washington, July 16, 2012.
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama embrace as they watch the musical performances at the 2016 National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony at the Ellipse near the White House in Washington, Dec. 1, 2016.
Michelle Obama waves goodbye after delivering remarks honoring the 2017 School Counselor of the Year and counselors from across the country in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Jan. 6, 2017. These were the last public remarks by the first lady during her husband Barack Obama's presidency.
President Barack Obama and the first lady wait for the arrival of Nordic Leaders on the North Portico for a State Dinner at the White House in Washington, May 13, 2016.