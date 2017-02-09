Monster Snowstorm Barrels up East Coast

Brooklyn
A man shovels snow in New York City on Feb. 9, 2017.
More than 3,800 flights were canceled and all public schools in New York City, Boston and Philadelphia were closed Thursday.
Manhattan
The winter whiplash comes just a day after states along the East Coast were enjoying record highs in the 60s and 70s.
On Wednesday, Thomas Kopie, above, played banjo in New York's Washington Square Park with rolled up sleeves. On Thursday, sledders trudged through snow in the same area.
Brooklyn
The Manhattan Bridge looms in the background as pedestrians walk through the DUMBO neighborhood in New York City.
Boston
A man in a cafe watches the snow fall.
Philadelphia
A woman shields her face from the blowing snow.
Nyack, New York
A man walks his dog in falling snow on Main Street in Nyack, a suburb north of New York City.
Manhattan
A pedestrian crosses the street during the start of the storm.
Brooklyn
A woman walks her dog near the Brooklyn Bridge.
Boston
A snowball fight starts on the Boston Common.
Philadelphia
A pedestrian crosses South Broad Street.
Long Island
The Long Island Expressway in Hauppauge is empty as a snowstorm hits the New York area.
Manhattan
Pedestrians walk through blowing snow in front of Radio City Music Hall.
Manhattan
A man is covered in snow as he walks through New York's Times Square.
Connecticut
A train conductor looks at the falling snow at the Metro North station in Greenwich.
Manhattan
A man steps over a snowbank.