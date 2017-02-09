Feedback
Monster Snowstorm Barrels up East Coast

The biggest storm to hit the Northeast this winter dumped a foot or more of snow along the New York-to-Boston corridor Thursday.

15 Photos

Brooklyn

A man shovels snow in New York City on Feb. 9, 2017.

More than 3,800 flights were canceled and all public schools in New York City, Boston and Philadelphia were closed Thursday.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images
Manhattan

The winter whiplash comes just a day after states along the East Coast were enjoying record highs in the 60s and 70s.

On Wednesday, Thomas Kopie, above, played banjo in New York's Washington Square Park with rolled up sleeves. On Thursday, sledders trudged through snow in the same area.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images
Brooklyn

The Manhattan Bridge looms in the background as pedestrians walk through the DUMBO neighborhood in New York City.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images
Boston

A man in a cafe watches the snow fall.

Brian Snyder / Reuters
Philadelphia

A woman shields her face from the blowing snow.

Matt Rourke / AP
Nyack, New York

A man walks his dog in falling snow on Main Street in Nyack, a suburb north of New York City.

Mike Segar / Reuters
Manhattan

A pedestrian crosses the street during the start of the storm.

Justin Lane / EPA
Brooklyn

A woman walks her dog near the Brooklyn Bridge.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images
Boston

A snowball fight starts on the Boston Common.

Scott Eisen / Getty Images
Philadelphia

A pedestrian crosses South Broad Street.

Matt Rourke / AP
Long Island

The Long Island Expressway in Hauppauge is empty as a snowstorm hits the New York area.

Andrew Theodorakis / Getty Images
Manhattan

Pedestrians walk through blowing snow in front of Radio City Music Hall.

Matthew Nighswander / NBC News
Manhattan

A man is covered in snow as he walks through New York's Times Square.

Andrew Kelly / Reuters
Connecticut

A train conductor looks at the falling snow at the Metro North station in Greenwich.

Timothy A. Clary / AFP - Getty Images
Manhattan

A man steps over a snowbank.

Jewel Samad / AFP - Getty Images
