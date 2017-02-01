7.

"That's no moon," says Obi-Wan Kenobi in "Star Wars" when the Empire's deadly space station appears in the distance. In this image, it is a moon, Tethys, one of Saturn's larger icy moons, but so many have been struck by the resemblance that it has earned the nickname "Death Star" moon. The similar appearance is due to the enormous crater, Odysseus, and its complex of central peaks.

Like any solar system moon, Tethys (660 miles across) has suffered many impacts. These impacts are a prime shaper of the appearance of a moon's surface, especially when the moon has no active geological processes. In this case, a large impact not only created a crater known as Odysseus, but the rebound of the impact caused the mountainous peaks, named Scheria Montes, to form in the center of the crater.

This view was acquired from approximately 228,000 miles and released on Jan. 23.

JPL/NASA