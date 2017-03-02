The International Space Station passes in front of the moon in a multiple-exposure image captured on Feb. 4, in Rouen, France, the birthplace of Thomas Pesquet, a French astronaut who is spending six months on the station.
Astrophotographer Thierry Legault was unaware of Thomas' connection to Rouen at the time he made this photograph.
This star may be in its death throes, but don't feel too sorry for it: it's still going to be a star long after you and everyone you know has died.
The Calabash Nebula is captured here by the Hubble Space Telescope as it undergoes the transformation from a red giant to its afterlife as a planetary nebula. Astronomers rarely capture a "dying star" in this phase because it occurs within the blink of an eye in astronomical terms. Over the next thousand years it is expected to evolve into a fully-fledged planetary nebula.
During the transformation it blows its outer layers of gas and dust out into the surrounding space in opposite directions at immense speeds. The gas shown in yellow is moving close to 600,000 miles an hour. The nebula resides over 5,000 light-years away in the constellation of Puppis.
Image released on Feb. 3.
French astronaut Thomas Pesquet tweeted this image on Feb. 9 from the International Space Station showing a storm on Earth at dusk.
"It looks like our solar arrays are stirring the clouds!" said Pesquet.
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket disappears into clouds after it lifted off on a supply mission to the International Space Station at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Feb. 19.
The SpaceX Falcon 9 first stage rocket successfully returns to earth on Feb. 19 at the Kennedy Space Center.
The reusable rocket successfully carried a Dragon cargo capsule into space for a supply mission to the International Space Station.
SpaceX's Dragon cargo craft approaches the International Space Station on Feb. 23. The commercial spacecraft launched on Feb. 19 and carried about 5,500 pounds of experiments and supplies to the orbiting laboratory.
Station crew members used the Canadarm2 robotic arm to capture Dragon, then handed command over to ground controllers to attach Dragon to the station.
The Cassini spacecraft captured this profile view of Enceladus, one of Saturn's many moons, from some 81,000 miles away.
Enceladus appears to be like most of its sibling moons: cold, icy and inhospitable. But under that forbidding exterior may exist the very conditions needed for life. Under its icy crust it has a global ocean and may have hydrothermal activity as well. Since scientists believe liquid water is a key ingredient for life, the implications for future missions searching for life elsewhere in our solar system could be significant.
Image released on Feb. 6.
"Don't tell me this doesn't look like a painting!" said Astronaut Thomas Pesquet when he tweeted this image of the Sahara desert from the International Space on Feb. 19.
Pesquet frequently tweets abstract images of the planet's surface with the hashtag #EarthArt.
The Dnieper River north of Kiev, Ukraine, is covered in snow in this magical winter landscape captured from the International Space Station on Feb. 9.
The setting sun lights up Australia's Uluru, better known as Ayers Rock, in this picture tweeted from the International Space Station on Feb. 5.
The sandstone formation rises more than 1,100 feet above the surrounding terrain and is almost 6 miles around.
From left, NASA astronauts Peggy Whitson and Shane Kimbrough and French astronaut Thomas Pesquet pose with "Robonaut" on the International Space Station on Feb. 1.
Robonaut is being developed by NASA to help astronauts out with dangerous or repetitive tasks. Eventually, robots like Robonaut could be used to explore other planets under human control by astronauts.
A deep canyon, known as "Chasma Boreale," cuts through Mars' north polar cap in this image released on Feb. 2.
The giant trough is thought to have been present before the iconic spiraling ice cap formed, seemingly growing deeper as new ice deposits built up around it. The view is based on images taken by the European Space Agency's "Mars Express" mission.
The Hubble Space Telescope captured this view of the expanding dust cloud surrounding supernova remnant 1987A.
The bright ring around the central region of the exploded star is composed of material ejected by the star about 20,000 years before the actual explosion took place.
Image released on Feb. 24.
The Cassini spacecraft captured this view of Saturn's moon Mimas on Jan. 30.
Scientists have discovered a total of 53 confirmed moons orbiting Saturn and another 9 provisional moons (for a possible total of 62 moons).
Venus, left, and the Milky Way appear near the top of the Three-Stone Hill in Hungary on Feb. 16
Venus is surrounded by the Zodiacal light, a dim glow seen above the western horizon after sunset or in the east before sunrise. It's caused by millions of tiny particles in the plane of Earth's solar system. The phenomenon can be observed mainly in February and March.
The moon passes in front of the sun, an annular solar eclipse, on Feb. 26 as seen near Sarmiento, Argentina.
Stargazers applauded as they were plunged into darkness in a spectacular "ring of fire" eclipse.
Spectators watch as a Satellite Launch Vehicle rocket blasts off in Sriharikota, India, on Feb. 15.
The single rocket successfully ejected a record 104 satellites into orbit in the latest triumph for India's famously frugal space agency.
NASA'ss Juno spacecraft soared directly over Jupiter's south pole capturing this image on Feb. 2 from an altitude of about 62,800 miles above the cloud tops.
This enhanced-color version highlights the bright high clouds and numerous meandering oval storms. The Juno mission to Jupiter has been in orbit around the gas giant since July 2016. On its current path it takes 53 days for the spacecraft to orbit Jupiter.
