This star may be in its death throes, but don't feel too sorry for it: it's still going to be a star long after you and everyone you know has died.

The Calabash Nebula is captured here by the Hubble Space Telescope as it undergoes the transformation from a red giant to its afterlife as a planetary nebula. Astronomers rarely capture a "dying star" in this phase because it occurs within the blink of an eye in astronomical terms. Over the next thousand years it is expected to evolve into a fully-fledged planetary nebula.

During the transformation it blows its outer layers of gas and dust out into the surrounding space in opposite directions at immense speeds. The gas shown in yellow is moving close to 600,000 miles an hour. The nebula resides over 5,000 light-years away in the constellation of Puppis.

Image released on Feb. 3.

ESA/Hubble/NASA