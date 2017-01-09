1.

After eight years in office, President Obama will deliver a farewell address to the American people in Chicago on Jan. 10, 2016.

Here's a look back at the tenure of Barack Obama, from Obamacare, his signature legislative achievement, to the mission that killed Osama bin Laden, the mastermind behind the Sept. 11 attacks, to a presidential visit to Cuba, the first in nearly 90 years.

Above: President Barack Obama waves as he and his wife Michelle walk down Pennsylvania Avenue during the Inaugural parade in Washington on Jan. 20, 2009.

Jim Young / Reuters, file